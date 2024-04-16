Star RCB player takes indefinite break after horror start to IPL 2024

RCB are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win from 7 matches so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a worst possible start to their IPL 2024 campaign. With the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 15), RCB have now lost 6 out of 7 matches they have played so far. They have plenty of problems to address with several players going through a bad patch.

RCB's bowling went to a new low against Sunrsers Hyderabad when they conceded 287 runs at Bengaluru. This is the highest ever team total in an IPL innings. In all, 22 sixes were hit by SRH batters in a six-fest, where 549 runs were scored in the match.

Glenn Maxwell takes indefinite break

In another bad news for the franchise, star allrounder Glenn Maxwell has taken an indefinite break from the IPL. While speaking to the reporters, Maxwell admitted that it is the best time for him to take a physical and mental break. He also hoped that it will give the other players to establish themselves and hopefully make the spot their own.

“After the first few games hadn’t gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision. I went to (Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis) and the coaches last game and said it was time to probably try someone else. I have been in this situation before in the past, where you can keep playing and dig yourself into a hole. Now is actually the best time to give myself a mental and physical break," Maxwell said.

“With our results this year, it was quite an easy decision. We haven’t been playing as well as we would have liked as a team, and the results show that. My personal results have reflected the results we have had. Pretty big deficiency straight after the Powerplay and the middle overs, which have been an area of strength of mine the last couple of seasons, the star allrounder admitted.

“I felt like I wasn’t contributing in a positive way and it felt like, with the position we find ourselves at the table, to give someone else the opportunity to try their wares and hopefully, someone can make the spot their own,” he added.

The 35-year-old Australian thanked the RCB management for understanding his situation. He also added that he will be back for selection if he gets his body and mind in a right state.

“The management here has been outstanding. We’ve been working together on taking a fair bit of ownership and the off-field leadership staff is trying to help out as much as they can. Unfortunately, runs just haven’t come the way they should have when you are in really good form," Maxwell credted RCB management for their support.

“I don’t think I’ve had a better six months in cricket leading into this tournament. So it’s frustrating when it ends up like this. But if I can get my body and my mind right, there’s no reason I can’t finish the tournament well if I do get another opportunity,” he concluded.

Glenn Maxwell has endured a tough time in IPL 2024 so far with just 32 runs in 6 matches, which also includes three ducks. He did not play RCB's recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are languishing at the bottom of the table. They will play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 21.

