Cameron Green "pinching myself" after whopping 17.5 cr bid from MI

The Australian allrounder expectedly garnered huge interest at the IPL 2023 mini-auction, ultimately going to the five-time champions in Kochi.

Rising Australian allrounder Cameron Green said he was in disbelief when five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made a gigantic bid of INR 17.50 crores in roping him in for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this Friday (December 23).

Green became the second highest-bid player at the mini-auction held in Kochi after fellow allround cricketer Sam Curran, who attracted a massive bidding war and went for an even more astonishing INR 18.50 crores to the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The 23-year-old said he couldn't believe his eyes watching the auction unfold from Australia as he got multiple IPL franchises to raise their paddle since they wanted his services as an allround player on the rise with the ability to balance out playing combinations.

Cameron Green raised his stocks with a few impressive batting performances when Australia visited India for a T20I series just prior to the T20 World Cup 2022 at home. The youngster, capable of batting at the top and in the middle, apart from offering useful utility overs as a medium quick, scored two fantastic half-centuries over three matches.

Cameron Green on massive IPL paycheque day

"I’m pinching myself that this has all happened," Cameron Green was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "It’s such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed."

Also Read: Brian Lara opens up on possibility of Mayank Agarwal captaining SRH

Equally excited the player was about the prospects of representing the most successful IPL franchise, for whom he replaces experienced allrounder Kieron Pollard after the West Indies giant retired from the league in November.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of the IPL and it’s going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can’t wait to get there next year," he added.

That Mumbai would go wholeheartedly after Green at the auction was expected the moment they parted ways with the declining Pollard at the pre-auction retention and release phase recently.

MI are known for reserving a hefty part of their purse for their desired picks, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Jofra Archer benefitting previously by this trait and now Green emerging as their biggest bid.