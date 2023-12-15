Former DC pacer added to 'suspect action list' ahead of IPL 2024 auction

BCCI conveyed to IPL franchises that the left-arm pacer is one of seven players marked for having a suspicious bowling action.

In a recent development, a former Delhi Capitals speedster has found himself on the list of bowlers with suspect actions, as declared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While he has not faced a bowling ban, the BCCI conveyed to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that the Saurashtra left-arm pacer is one of seven players marked for having a doubtful bowling action.

Chetan Sakariya, who has participated in 19 IPL matches and made appearances in one ODI and two T20Is for India, has left many in the dark regarding the timing of his report. Officials from the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) and individuals close to Sakariya claim to be unaware of his inclusion in the suspect list.

The BCCI clarified that the 25-year-old bowler has been reported but remains unrestricted. Currently recuperating from a back stress fracture, Sakariya was recently released by the Delhi Capitals.

Chetan Sakariya looking to make a comeback in IPL 2024

Nonetheless, sources within the Saurashtra team suggest his imminent return to action, possibly featuring in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Sakariya has been absent from play since the last IPL and has not taken part in domestic matches this season, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite setting a base price of Rs 50 lakh and being listed as No. 27 in the auction register, he is expected to make a comeback.

The BCCI has announced that the auction, featuring 333 cricketers (214 Indians and 119 overseas players, including two from associate nations), will take place on December 19 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. The player pool comprises 116 capped and 215 uncapped players, in addition to two players from associate nations.

