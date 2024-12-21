CSK Discard and Delhi Capitals New IPL 2025 Recruit Slams 201* off 97 Balls, Fastest Double Ton in U23 Cricket

He was secured by DC for a steal deal of just 95 lakhs at the IPL 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah last month

Talented young batter Sameer Rizvi, who was discarded by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction and was subsequently picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC), has given a testament to his sheer batting prowess with a stellar knock in the ongoing Men’s Under-23 State A Trophy. Rizvi’s monstrous knock despite walking in to bat in the 23rd over, propelled Uttar Pradesh to a towering total of 405/4 in 50 overs.

Representing Uttar Pradesh in a match against Tripura, the 21-year-old batting sensation slammed the fastest-ever double ton in the format with a fiery unbeaten innings of 201* off just 97 balls.

However, the Under-23 State A Trophy games will not be classified as List A matches. In List A cricket, the record for the fastest double century is held by New Zealand cricketer Chad Bowes.

Sameer Rizvi looks in lethal form after a drop in stocks in IPL 2025 auction

Rizvi was secured by DC for a steal deal of just 95 lakhs at the mega-auction in Jeddah last month. The UP cricketer witnessed a sharp fall in his stocks from the previous year when he was secured by CSK for an impressive 8.4 crores.

During his debut IPL season, Rizvi had an underwhelming performance, managing just 51 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 118.60. Although CSK had the option to retain him as an uncapped player for INR 4 crores, they chose not to do so.

Nevertheless, the youngster seems like he is on a path to redemption and is looking in a stupendous form of late. In his last two innings, Rizvi managed scores of 153 off 114 balls against Himachal Pradesh, which came after an unbeaten 137 off 69 balls against Pondicherry.

