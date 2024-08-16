3 CSK Overseas Players who can be Retained Before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

We take a look at three names who can be a priority on CSK's list.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise is currently undergoing a transition phase. Only last season (IPL 2024), MS Dhoni decided to relinquish his captaincy with young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad getting bestowed with the captaincy reins.

The youngster is the one the franchise has earmarked as their leader for the future and Gaikwad will hope to take the team to new heights. However, with a mega-auction lined up next, most of the players will return to the auction pool.

CSK has always boasted of marquee international stars and it will be interesting to see who the CSK management will opt to retain for the next season.

The franchise also has some of the sharpest minds in their backroom staff, whose strategic decisions have significantly contributed to the team securing the title five times.

In this article, we take a look at three overseas names that can be a priority on CSK's list.



Overseas names CSK might eye for IPL 2025 retention

Matheesha Pathirana

The 21-year-old Sri Lankan fast bowler has been a key player for CSK over the past couple of years. After making his debut for the team in 2022, he had a breakout season in 2023, where he spearheaded the CSK bowling attack and was instrumental in their championship win. He claimed 19 wickets in 12 matches that season.

This year, he continued his impressive performance, taking 13 wickets in just six matches. Unfortunately, Pathirana's season was cut short by injuries, but CSK most likely will build their future bowling strategy around this promising young talent from Sri Lanka.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is a strong contender to be one of the overseas players that CSK may retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. CSK acquired the New Zealand all-rounder for the IPL 2024 season at a bargain price of INR 1.8 crore, thanks to his impressive performance in the previous year's ODI World Cup, where he scored 578 runs in 10 matches.

Although Ravindra's debut IPL season was moderate, with 222 runs in 10 games at an average of 22.20, the batting all-rounder brings valuable energy to the top of the batting order and contributes with the ball as well, making him an appealing option for CSK to keep.

Rachin Opens! 🦁



On Rutu, Conway bonding and more! 🥳#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/dIWgctM6rV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 25, 2024





Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladesh speedster was acquired by the CSK franchise in the IPL 2024 auctions for INR 2 crore. Mustafizur repaid the faith shown by the franchise by putting up a stellar display, taking 14 wickets in nine games, and though he leaked runs in some games, it was his wicket-taking abilities that made him a key asset for the Super Kings.

Rahman, however, had to leave early due to national duty which affected CSK's bowling department as they narrowly missed out on a playoff berth in IPL 2024, finishing just outside the Top 4 at the fifth position.

Along with the Sri Lankan pacer Pathirana, CSK might be tempted to retain Mustafizur Rahman to build a good core for their bowling department.

