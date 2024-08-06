Overseas players Punjab Kings (PBKS) should retain before IPL 2025 mega auction

We look at three players PBKS can choose from to retain before the mega auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), like always, endured a mediocre IPL season in 2024, winning only five matches and ending at the second-last in points table. They again failed to fire as a unit and relied on individual brilliance to win the matches. Consequently, they went nowhere and were massively underwhelming throughout the campaign.

Still, they had plenty of positives to take from the season, especially the emergence of domestic talents at various stages. While the focus was preliminary on Indian players, PBKS also have a few quality overseas players to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. They will be in demand due to the value they offer in a T20 side, and PBKS can choose to persist with them for the upcoming seasons.

We look at three players PBKS can choose from to retain before the mega auction.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is Punjab Kings’ best bet to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. PBKS bought him at a whopping INR 11.5 crore in the IPL 2022 auction with massive hype, and Livingstone did well in the first two seasons. In fact, he was PBKS’ best player in the last cycle, contributing brilliantly with both bat and ball.

Since 2022, Liam Livingstone has 827 runs at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 169.12 in 30 innings. He also has 11 wickets at 22.90 balls apiece in 21 innings in this timeframe. Given his superior skillsets and the value he offers, Livingstone will be in demand again, and PBKS can simply retain him rather than leave for the auction.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is another valuable player PBKS can look to retain in the overseas category. Curran was bought at a massive INR 18.50 crore in the IPL 2023 auction and has done reasonably well, even though the team expected more from him. Still, he holds ample value and has a lot to offer to any T20 side in the world, making him a popular pick.

PBKS also made him the captain in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, and Curran did well as a leader of the side. So, that is another area Curran can contribute, making him a decent package to have. If PBKS decide to retain him, they will have a solid all-rounder who contributes with bat and ball and also offers some leadership value as an addition.

Nathan Ellis

It’s really unfortunate that Nathan Ellis has been part of Punjab Kings in the last few years, who haven’t realised his value. But Ellis is an elite T20 pacer, suited for all conditions and any phase. He has also done well in his limited opportunities, and PBKS must retain him over Kagiso Rabada for better value.

Ellis has a range of variations, which help him remain unpredictable throughout the spell. If he comes into the auction, the Aussie pacer will definitely go for plenty, given the arduous job he does. An all-phase bowler with superior death over skills - the teams will go hard after him in the auction.

