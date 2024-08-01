CSK to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

We look at three uncapped players CSK can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

A meeting between IPL officials and franchise owners occurred on July 31, and there was some intense chat about player retentions. Plenty is happening around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, and the latest reports suggest teams will have the option to retain one uncapped Indian player in an additional slot.

Every team has a few quality talents who can serve them for years to come, and if the franchises can retain them, they will have a strong core to work around. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, also have a few young sensations laced with superior expertise, who will develop massively under the guidance of MS Dhoni and co.

We look at three uncapped players CSK can choose from to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Sameer Rizvi

The 20-year-old Sameer Rizvi was among the stories of the last IPL auction when Chennai Super Kings roped him in at a whopping INR 8.4 crore. Rizvi is a batting all-rounder with vast potential, and CSK had their eyes set on him. A spin-hitter who can be flexible with his batting position - only a few can boast of such rare expertise in the domestic arena.

Rizvi’s pace game is also on the rise and gives a few overs of off-spin with the ball, making him an all-round package and a long-term investment for CSK. He featured in as many as eight games for the Yellow Army last year but didn’t get ample opportunity to showcase his skills. He scored 51 runs in five outings, with the best of 21, hitting four boundaries and two maximums during his limited opportunities in IPL 2024.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has that obvious talent and the capability to do wonders for CSK and India, for his skillsets are rare in Indian cricket. The 21-year-old is a fast-bowling all-rounder from Maharashtra who can clock high speed and bat decently in the lower order. CSK bought him for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2022 auction and worked extensively with him.

Hangargekar is still a work in progress but has massive potential to become an indispensable asset for CSK for years to come. He hasn’t played much cricket for CSK, featuring in only two games, where he snared three wickets at 12 balls apiece. However, he will be a potential investment and can be integral for the side.

Simarjeet Singh

Another fine talent from Delhi, Simarjeet Singh has everything for a fine pace bowler. He has the pace and ability to hit hard lengths to be an enforcer in the middle overs. He showed glimpses of what’s in store during the later phases of IPL 2024. Such bowlers are always in demand in T20 cricket, for they can change the course of the game with their crucial four overs.

He took 5 wickets at a strike rate of 14.40 in four matches in IPL 2024, including a match-winning spell against Punjab Kings (PBKS). If he goes into the auction, teams will go after him, increasing his price. CSK can retain him and get a quality operator for the middle and death-over phase.

