DC co-owners GMR Group take over Hampshire County

The co-owner of Delhi Capitals (DC), GMR Group has made a historic move in the landscape of cricket by procuring a majority stake in the Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Limited (HSLHL), a parent company of Hampshire Cricket.

The co-owner of Delhi Capitals (DC), GMR Group has made a historic move in the landscape of cricket by procuring a majority stake in the Hampshire Sport & Leisure Holdings Limited (HSLHL), a parent company of Hampshire Cricket. This move has made Hampshire the first English county to have foreign ownership, making it a notable work.

Initially, GMR Group’s parent company will hold a 53% stake, and a 100% transfer of stakes will occur within the coming 24 months. However, there won’t be any change in the leadership group of Hampshire Cricket after the acquisition of stake by GMR.

Rob Bransgrove, the Group Chairman, will continue in his position at least until September 30, 2026. Similarly, David Mann will continue as Group CEO, and the two will help GMR Group to form strategies which will help the club grow further.

Also Read: [WATCH] Mohammed Siraj's sensational backpedalling catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

This acquisition is unlikely to have any immediate effect on the ECB’s plan to privatise The Hundred, but the Southern Brave side in The Hundred will come under GMR Group. However, GMR Group will have to pay a fair market value for the 49% stake ECB holds before they get control of Southern Brave’s 51% stake.

Thrilled to welcome Hampshire Cricket: Kiran Kumar Grandhi

GMR owner, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, has expressed his excitement about acquiring Hampshire Cricket. He looks forward to making this County club successful in the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hampshire Cricket into the GMR family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to global sports and our belief in the power of cricket to unite people. We look forward to working with the Hampshire team to create a sustainable and successful future for the club.”

After acquiring Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, GMR Group sold a 50% ownership stake to Jindal South West (JSW) in 2018. Apart from Delhi Capitals (DC), GMR Group also owns Dubai Capitals in ILT20 and has some stakes in Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket.

Hampshire Cricket was founded in 1863 and is one of the 18 First Class counties with ECB. Utilita Bowl is the home of the club.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.