Delhi Capitals (DC) express pacer set to grab eyeballs in IPL 2025 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) were among the worst-performing sides in the previous cycle, failing to qualify for the next stage in all three seasons. They had several quality players in their squad, but they didn’t really step up consistently.

Then, there were also a few injuries and unavailability issues of big names every season, which cost them further. One such underperforming player was the Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje.

After his impressive performances in the initial two seasons - 2020 and 2021 - DC decided to retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. However, that investment didn’t work, for Nortje’s returns shrunk massively, for he neither took wickets nor stopped leaking runs.

Maybe it's not his fault completely because he has had several injuries in the last few years. Persistent injuries broke his rhythm, and just before he could pick himself up, another setback took away all the progress.

Why will Delhi Capitals release Anrich Nortje?

Delhi Capitals have better options to retain. Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are sure retentions, while Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Mukesh Kumar will press their case hard for the remaining slot.

Where will they fit Anrich Nortje, then? Further, his performances in the previous couple of seasons haven’t been convincing enough to waste a slot.

Since 2023, Nortje has had 17 wickets at 38.70 runs apiece, conceding 10.61 runs per over, in 16 IPL outings. These numbers are unacceptable for a foreign pacer, given teams use an overseas slot for them in their playing XI.

Almost every Indian speedster has done better than Nortje in the last two editions. It doesn’t really make sense to retain him over one of their dynamic overseas batters or an all-phase Indian bowler.

Anrich Nortje set to grab eyeballs in the IPL 2025 auction

While DC might release Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, he is still a quality operator, even if he hasn’t had much success in the league lately. His performances in other tournaments, including the T20 World Cup 2024, suggest Nortje is slowly returning to his older self.

He has the pace and can be an enforcer for any T20 side, making him a value pick in the mega auction. Further, he has ample experience playing in the league and would use it to good effect.

Expect teams to go after him, and DC themselves might re-bid for Nortje, given they know his expertise well. His troubles with injuries took away his penetration, but when fit, the Proteas pacer is an asset.

He can trouble batters by bowling hard lengths at a high pace in the middle and death overs, whereas his other deliveries, including the yorker, become more dangerous than most bowlers due to his speed. Such bowlers are not readily available, making Anrich Nortje a valuable pick.

