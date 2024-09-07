RCB's Overseas Star delivers stellar all-round performance; Scores Fifty and Picks up 3 wickets

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder starred with both bat and ball during the third T20I between Scotland and Australia to guide his team to a convincing victory.

Cameron Green, the all-rounder from Australia, was absolutely phenomenal and wreaked havoc against Scotland to leave the opponent in tatters. Firstly, he snared as many as three wickets while conceding 35 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 8.80.

Green dismissed George Munsey (25), Richie Berrington (8), and Mark Watt (18) to derail Scotland’s innings, not allowing them to settle. Then, he scored 62 runs in 39 deliveries, including two boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 158.97 with the bat.

He provided stability to the innings after two early wickets and stitched a vital partnership with Mitchell Marsh to keep Australia well on track in the chase. Green remained unbeaten in the innings and took his team home with 23 balls to spare.

Australia clean sweep Scotland in Edinburgh

Australia registered another victory to clean-sweep Scotland in their own backyard in the three-match T20I series. Bowling first, they restricted Scotland to a mere 149/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Cameron Green being the chief destructor with three wickets.

Aaron Hardie and Sean Abbott got two wickets each, with all bowlers bowling well. While chasing, Australia didn’t have the greatest of starts, losing two wickets in 18 runs in 3.2 overs.

However, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green came to the rescue, forming a 61-run stand for the third wicket to make Australia favourites. While Marsh got out in the tenth over, Green continued his innings, and he had decent support from Tim David, who scored 25 runs in 14 deliveries, including two boundaries and a maximum.

Later, Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie completed the remaining job with a quickfire 22-run partnership to take Australia home with six wickets. Cameron Green, who has had a flawless game with bat and ball, won the Player of the Match award.

