Delhi Capitals (DC) batter fights a lone battle for India D; hits a marvellous ton in the fourth innings

A Delhi Capitals (DC) star scored a scintillating century under pressure for India D during the third match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India A and India D in Anantapur.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) star scored a scintillating century under pressure for India D during the third match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India A and India D in Anantapur. While other batters around him kept losing wickets one after another, this DC star kept his end tight and batted beautifully against a quality bowling attack.

Ricky Bhui, the wicketkeeper batter from Delhi Capitals, scored 113 runs in 195 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes. He came to bat at No.3 and showed terrific skill sets in navigating threats and playing long innings.

He ended as the leading run-scorer of the innings, with Shreyas Iyer’s 41 coming next. Despite wickets falling quickly, Bhui kept his team's hopes alive, but his efforts went in vain.

He eventually perished off Tanush Kotian’s bowling after accumulating a fine ton, thanks to a fine low catch from Riyan Parag in the slips. While he couldn’t take his team over the line, Bhui’s fighting knock ensured his team stayed in the contest longer than anticipated, for they looked to be going down in no time due to their main batters failing to apply themselves on the crease.

India A defeated India India D by 186 runs

About the game, India A defeated India D by 186 runs in the second round of the Duleep Trophy fixture in Anantapur. After batting first, they posted 290 in the first innings - thanks to terrific knocks from Shams Mulani (89) and Tanush Kotian (53) in the lower middle order.

In reply, India D could only get to 183, with only Devdutt Padikkal (92) applying himself on the crease. Khaleel Ahmed and Aaqib Khan snared three wickets each.

In the third innings, India A again batted magnificently to pile on 380/3 on the back of marvellous tons from Pratham Singh (122) and Tilak Varma (111). India D bowlers were mighty expensive and couldn’t bring regular breakthroughs.

Chasing 487 in the fourth innings, India D could only reach 301 before getting all out, falling 186 runs short of the target. Tanush Kotian took four wickets and Shams Mulani got three to script a dominating win for India A.

