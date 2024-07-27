DC Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Predicting Delhi Capitals Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

Delhi Capitals have already parted ways with their head coach Ricky Ponting, signalling that an overhaul is set to happen for IPL 2025.

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to start afresh in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they aim for their maiden title. Helping them will be the mega-auction, that is in the pipeline ahead of the new season.

In this article, let's take a look at four players who might survive the change and get retained by the franchise for the next season.

Probable Delhi Capitals Retention List for IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Tristan Stubbs

While there were initial reports claiming that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be making a move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement for MS Dhoni, more recent reports have suggested otherwise.

It is now anticipated that the Delhi franchise will retain their skipper, who made a comeback only last year after being on the sidelines for over a year due to a horrific car accident. Rishabh Pant, with his trademark unorthodox batting style, can be a terror for any opposition team and the DC management will count on Pant to unleash himself once again.

So far, he has accumulated 3,284 runs over 111 matches, maintaining an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93. Serving as captain during the IPL seasons of 2021, 2022, and 2024, Pant has also distinguished himself as a strong leader for the franchise.

Axar Patel

India's T20 World Cup 2024 hero, dynamic all-rounder Axar Patel is another player who will be on DC's priority list. While Axar has already shown his ability as a bowler, picking up wickets in crunch situations, it is his batting skillset that makes him an irreplaceable resource.

Axar displayed his batting versatility during the T20 World Cup, coming out across different slots and delivering the goods at the same time. DC will seek to put the multi-talented Axar to good use and hopefully, his fortunes can earn the Delhi outfit their first-ever IPL title.

Axar has played a crucial role in DC's performances over the past two seasons. Although the team did not reach the playoffs, the 30-year-old all-rounder took 22 wickets and scored more than 500 runs during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals has played a pivotal role in reviving Kuldeep Yadav's cricketing career. After being sidelined by Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep was acquired by DC for a base price of INR 2 Crore before IPL 2022.

Three years later, Kuldeep has taken 47 wickets for Delhi Capitals and became India's leading spinner at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Having initially signed him for a bargain, Delhi Capitals are now preparing to give Kuldeep Yadav a substantial pay raise by including him in their retention list ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Tristan Stubbs

23-year-old Tristan Stubbs is an exciting talent who can add some solid firepower at the top of any batting order and is expected to be retained by DC for IPL 2025. Bought in the IPL 2024 mini-auction for his base price of INR 50 lakhs, the Proteas batter has already impressed in the last season.

Stubbs amassed 378 runs in 14 games last season, at an impressive average of 54.00 and an explosive strike rate of 190.91. He also scored three fifties during his stint with the Red and Blue Brigade.

