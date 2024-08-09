Delhi Capitals speedster set to replace injured Mumbai Indians pacer in CPL

The DC star will be making his debut in CPL 2024.

In a recent development coming in, a Delhi Capitals (DC) star is set to replace a Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2024).

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise has now roped in DC's Anrich Nortje to replace MI's Nuwan Thushara.

On the other hand, the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots management have also secured another Proteas in Tabraiz Shamsi who will be replacing Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the side.

The Sri Lankan duo of Thushara and Hasaranga has been sidelined with a finger injury and a hamstring injury respectively.

Notably, Hasaranga was a part of Sri Lanka's recent white-ball series against India where he played in all three T20Is and the first ODI while Thushara missed the entire bilateral tournament.

Anrich Nortje will make his debut in CPL 2024

Nortje has not yet made his debut in the CPL, while Shamsi is a well-known figure in the league, having played 32 matches, 27 of which were for the Patriots. During his time with the Patriots, Shamsi claimed 33 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 7.06.

Nortje and Shamsi will join their fellow South African, Tristan Stubbs, at the Patriots. The team had a tough run in CPL 2023, finishing at the bottom with only one win out of ten games.

The upcoming season of CPL will begin later this month on August 30 where St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will play the first match of the tournament against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad for CPL 2024: Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Anrich Nortje, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne

