Rahul Dravid's next destination fixed? Frontrunner to replace this coach in IPL 2025: Reports

Former India coach Rahul Dravid is on the lookout for his next project after culminating his tenure with the Indian team on a high, guiding the Men in Blue to lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, earlier in June this year.

Dravid, whose initial contract with the national team was up till the 2023 ODI World Cup last year, was given an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup.

Now, with his stint over, Rahul Dravid has been linked with a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) for the next season.

Dravid is expected to make a return to the Rajasthan Royals, where he coached the side prior to joining the BCCI setup.

Now a Cricbuzz report has confirmed that the deal seems likely to go through, especially with Sri Lankan legend and last season's coach Kumar Sangakkara expected to make a move away.

If the Lankan decides to leave, a vacancy might arise for the head coach position at Rajasthan Royals

Sangakkara to join England's white-ball team

Sangakkara is reportedly linked to joining England's white-ball setup after Matthew Mott stepped down recently.

The 46-year-old is thought to have a strong relationship with Rob Key, the managing director of the England men's cricket team. Additionally, his experience working with Jos Buttler at the Rajasthan Royals has helped him build a solid rapport with England's white-ball captain.

Asked about it, the ECB said the process of selection has not yet started.

An ECB official privy to the developments said, "There will be an interview process at some point but there is no shortlist as of now.

Meanwhile, the England board has roped in Marcus Trescothick for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia at home.

