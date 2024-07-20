Reports: Rishabh Pant to stay in Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025; Check all 4 retentions

BCCI is expected to continue with the previous 3+1 retention rules for the 2025 mega auction, where it can retain three players and one player along with one Right-to-Match card.

In a recent development coming in, Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to retain their skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auctions, if a PTI report is to be believed.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, the Delhi outfit are also likely to retain bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Among their foreign options, Australian batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk or Proteas big-hitter Tristan Stubbs could take up the final spot.

According to the reports, BCCI will continue with the previous 3+1 retention rules for the 2025 mega auction, where it can retain three players and one player along with one Right-to-Match card (RTM) although an official confirmation from the league is yet to come.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shamar Joseph breaks roof tile at Trent Bridge with humungous six; part of roof falls on spectators

Delhi Capitals part ways with Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2025

The franchise have already parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting and are expected to make an overhaul in the upcoming auctions to make amends for the past few substandard seasons.

The Delhi team has struggled in recent seasons, missing the playoffs for the past three years and finishing second-last in 2023.

Ricky Ponting became the head coach in 2018 and helped steer the team through its rebranding phase.

Under his leadership, the team improved significantly, reaching the playoffs for three consecutive years starting in 2019 and making it to their first final in 2020.

However, recent poor performances led the management to reconsider their strategy.

In the 2024 season, Delhi Capitals played competitively, earning 14 points but failing to make the playoffs due to a lower net run-rate. Despite this, there were notable positives, including strong performances from batters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube