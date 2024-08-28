Delhi Capitals sensation undergoes surgery for hole in heart

The BCCI was kept in the loop and they kept close tabs.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) young sensation recently had to undergo surgery to treat a hole in his heart after it was discovered during a routine check-up by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) physios.

A few months ago, while attending a camp in Bengaluru, the youngster was advised to undergo surgery after an anomaly was detected and the procedure was suggested as the best way to address the issue.

21-year-old Yash Dhull, who was bought by DC ahead of the IPL 2023 season for INR 50 lakhs, revealed that he is now recovering from the medical setback.

Dhull underwent surgery in Delhi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was kept in the loop and they kept close tabs on the events that transpired.

India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Yash Dhull, who led the team to victory in 2022 said (via News18),

"Certain things have happened in the past, and I have returned after a recovery. It’s taking time but I am positive and will give 100% for my game."

Yash Dhull granted fit-to-play certificate

Yash Dhull has now received clearance to play and is set to participate in the upcoming domestic season, including red-ball cricket, as anticipated.

Previously, Dhull had made his IPL debut in a match against Mumbai Indians during IPL 2023 and featured in four games for DC. However, he couldn't replicate his brilliance, managing 16 runs but was retained for IPL 2024 by DC although he didn't get any game time.

Although Dhull is not part of any squads for the 2024 Duleep Trophy, the young ster aims to maximize his opportunities in the domestic season to further capture the attention of the selectors.

