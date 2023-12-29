Dilshan Madushanka: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

Dilshan Madushanka is a sensational Sri Lankan pacer who was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 Auction for the upcoming season.

Dilshan Madushanka: IPL Player Profile

Age: 23

Domestic Side: Colts Cricket Club

IPL Team: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 Auction Price: INR 4.6 crore

Role: Bowler

Batting Style: Right-handed batter

Bowling Style: Left-arm fast medium

Dilshan Madushanka is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who was picked up Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 Auction for the upcoming season. There was a bit of interest from the other teams, but MI seemed determined to bring the pacer home. The owners and the think tank seemed pretty delighted to add Madhushanka to their already impressive pace attack.

Madushanka made his breakthrough in 2021 when he was selected for the Sri Lanka A team for their tour of Australia. He performed well on the tour, taking 17 wickets in five matches. This performance earned him a call-up to the Sri Lanka national team for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Dilshan Madushanka: Personal information

Birthday: September 18, 2000

Birthplace: Hambantota, Sri Lanka

Father: Sujith Krishantha

Mother: NA

Siblings: Sudesh Nirmal (Older Brother), Nipun (Younger Brother)

Religion: NA

Spouse: NA

Madushanka was born and raised in Hambantota, Sri Lanka and is the son of a fisherman. Madushanka passed his 10th standard exams and also completed his 11th standard, but soon after, he decided to quit his studies. He took the big decision to focus on his cricketing career. The hard work has paid off as he has earned everyone's attention on the grand stage.

In an interview with The Papare in 2019, Dilshan Madushanka disclosed that his father was earlier not a big cricket fan. However, he was able to play cricket regularly because of his mother's help. In the same interview, Madushanka added that his father now watches cricket regularly.

Dilshan Madushanka: Career Stats

T20 Cricket:

- 11 matches

- 12 wickets

- 29.41 avg

-9.8 econ

- 3/24 BBM

List A Cricket:

- 25 matches

- 52 wickets

- 21.84 avg

- 5.68 econ

- 5/40 BBM

First Class Cricket:

- 10 matches

- 33 wickets

- 23.81 avg

- 3.61 econ

- 6/33 BBM

Before breaking into the senior national team in August 2022, he represented Sri Lanka at the 2020 Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the team finished in 10th place in the 16-team competition. He made his first-class debut in 2019 for Colts Cricket Club.

In Sri Lanka’s quarter-final match in the ‘plate league’ (conducted for the 8 teams that did not finish in the ‘Top 2’ positions in the group stage) of the tournament, against Nigeria, Dilshan recorded a 5-wicket haul (5/36) in a massive 233-run victory. In the Sri Lankan domestic circuit, he has played for Colts Cricket Club across all 3 formats. At the franchise level, he has turned out for Dambulla Viiking (2020), Galle Gladiators (2021), and Jaffna Kings (2022) in the LPL (Lanka Premier League). He was a key member of the Jaffna Kings squad that had won the LPL title in the 3rd edition of the tournament, in December 2022.

Madushanka made his T20I debut in the first match of the series against Afghanistan in August 2022. He took one wicket in the match and helped Sri Lanka win the match by 10 wickets. In the second T20I, Madushanka took two wickets and was named the Player of the Match for his performance. He finished the series with four wickets in three matches.

Madushanka made his ODI debut in January 2023 against India in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. He took three wickets in the match and was named the Player of the Match for his performance. Madushanka played a key role in Sri Lanka's qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, taking 12 wickets in seven matches.

What are the experts saying about Dilshan Madushanka?

Harsha Bhogle: "A very high-quality new ball bowler. Irrespective of the format, the swinging ball is always a threat."

Will Dilshan Madushanka find a place in Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XI in IPL 2024?

Dilshan Madushanka has given MI an option to play him alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee and form what could be a sizzling pace trio. His ability to swing the new ball gives skipper Hardik Pandya the option to hold back his other pacers. Hardik himself can bowl alongside Madushanka with the new ball and then can use both Bumrah and Coetzee as enforcers as well as at the back end of the innings. This gives Mumbai's bowling attack arguably a massive edge over the other teams in terms of balance.

The Mumbai Indians have already had a legendary Sri Lankan pacer play for them in the past in Lasith Malinga. The former cricketer is now the bowling coach of MI and will have seen compatriot Madushanka from close quarters. The left-arm seamer has already shown what he is capable of if groomed well and arguably couldn't have asked for a better mentor in Malinga. With Mahela Jayawardene also in the think tank, they could get the best out of the youngster.

Having already played at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of MI, and also at other venues, Madushanka will have a good idea about what he needs to do to replicate his World Cup form in T20 cricket. The experience could help him have a breakout IPL 2024 campaign.

