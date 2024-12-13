News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
In a video shared by the official X page of RCB, Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason behind going hard after Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 13, 2024 - 9:00 am

‘Best Bowler India Has After Bumrah’ – Dinesh Karthik Reveals the Reason Behind Spending Big on Star India Pacer in IPL 2025 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The auction went as planned for the Bengaluru-based franchise, but it will eventually boil down to how players perform in the game.

In a video shared by the official X page of RCB, Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason behind going hard after Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were clear with their strategy during the IPL 2025 auction: they didn’t go hard after the marquee players and instead invested in other quality options. Overall, they did a fine job with their auction planning and covered most bases to provide tough competition to other teams.

One of their most notable buys was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for whom they spent a whopping INR 10.75 crores after intense bidding with other teams. He was deeply associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last few seasons of the league but finally ended up where his IPL journey started.

In a video shared by the official X page of RCB, Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason behind going hard after Bhuvneshwar in the auction. Karthik feels Bhuvneshwar is still the second-best Indian pacer after Jasprit Bumrah in the shortest format.

“Just for the record, I am convinced that he is the best bowler India has after Bumrah even today. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best T20 bowler.”

What does Bhuvneshwar Kumar bring to the table?

The biggest reason to buy Bhuvneshwar Kumar was his skillsets in the powerplay and death overs, for he is a proven performer in these two phases. He can generate movement in the air with the new ball and bowl as many as three overs in the first six sets.

Later, he has ample control over his yorkers and also has a few slower deliveries to mix them brilliantly and remain unpredictable in death overs. Further, he has vast experience playing in the league and knows how to operate against different kinds of batters in each phase.

Also Read: Pakistan Head Coach Refuses To Go on Test Tour to South Africa, Allegedly Resigns After Disagreement With PCB

RCB have struggled for a solid speedster who provides value in both phases, so their focus was to get Bhuvneshwar at any cost and get him for a big sum. That Bhuvneshwar is still fetching such a handsome amount after so many years shows his real value.

The auction went as planned for the Bengaluru-based franchise, but it will eventually boil down to how players perform in the game. They will heavily rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

KKR recruit Ajinkya Rahane blasts 98 in SMAT

New KKR Recruit Gives a Signal of the Incoming Storm in IPL 2025, Blasts 98 To Help His Team Reach SMAT Final

His innings was laced with five sixes and 11 fours.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024

Their performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 have only heightened excitement surrounding their IPL prospects.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hogged headlines after getting Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crores during the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Major Weaknesses of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Their auction strategy was baffling, for LSG didn’t fill several required slots and instead settled for slightly below-par options.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the two teams retaining as many as six players before the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Major Strengths of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

RR already had the most vital slots filled and did a decent job with the limited budget they had to work with during the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
Swastik Chikara came to the limelight with his boundary-hitting expertise in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took the stage by storm.

X-factor RCB batter set to make a big impact in IPL 2025

He came to the limelight with his boundary-hitting expertise in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he took the stage by storm.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
There was ample drama when Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) decided to change the leadership group in IPL 2017.

Sanjeev Goenka Opens Up on Famous MS Dhoni Controversy From IPL 2017

In IPL 2016, Rising Pune Supergiant were among the worst-performing sides and finished seventh under Dhoni, which tempted the owner to look for alternatives.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy