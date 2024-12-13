‘Best Bowler India Has After Bumrah’ – Dinesh Karthik Reveals the Reason Behind Spending Big on Star India Pacer in IPL 2025 Auction

The auction went as planned for the Bengaluru-based franchise, but it will eventually boil down to how players perform in the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were clear with their strategy during the IPL 2025 auction: they didn’t go hard after the marquee players and instead invested in other quality options. Overall, they did a fine job with their auction planning and covered most bases to provide tough competition to other teams.

One of their most notable buys was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for whom they spent a whopping INR 10.75 crores after intense bidding with other teams. He was deeply associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last few seasons of the league but finally ended up where his IPL journey started.

In a video shared by the official X page of RCB, Dinesh Karthik reveals the reason behind going hard after Bhuvneshwar in the auction. Karthik feels Bhuvneshwar is still the second-best Indian pacer after Jasprit Bumrah in the shortest format.

“Just for the record, I am convinced that he is the best bowler India has after Bumrah even today. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best T20 bowler.”

What does Bhuvneshwar Kumar bring to the table?

The biggest reason to buy Bhuvneshwar Kumar was his skillsets in the powerplay and death overs, for he is a proven performer in these two phases. He can generate movement in the air with the new ball and bowl as many as three overs in the first six sets.

Later, he has ample control over his yorkers and also has a few slower deliveries to mix them brilliantly and remain unpredictable in death overs. Further, he has vast experience playing in the league and knows how to operate against different kinds of batters in each phase.

RCB have struggled for a solid speedster who provides value in both phases, so their focus was to get Bhuvneshwar at any cost and get him for a big sum. That Bhuvneshwar is still fetching such a handsome amount after so many years shows his real value.

The auction went as planned for the Bengaluru-based franchise, but it will eventually boil down to how players perform in the game. They will heavily rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department.

