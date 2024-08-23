Discarded KKR batter smashes 167 runs in the Buchi Babu tournament

One of the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters has hit a magnificent ton while playing for TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2024.

One of the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters has hit a magnificent ton while playing for TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2024. Baba Indrajith, among the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit, amassed a brilliant 167 runs in 258 balls against Haryana to solidify TNCA XI’s position in the game.

Initially, he retired after scoring 139 runs in 197 balls, including 13 boundaries and two maximums, on the first day of the game. However, Indrajith returned on Day 2 and took the innings forward to put Haryana in a stage of bother.

He stitched a vital partnership with Lokeshwar S, who was unfortunate to miss out a century by a solitary run, getting out on 99. Indrajith’s sensational knock helped TNCA XI put a massive 393-run score on the board in the first innings, taking 115.2 overs in the process.

Also Read: 'I made a mistake' - Former RCB player apologises to MS Dhoni fans

In reply, Haryana slipped to 79/6 in the second innings before Dheeru Singh (61*) and Jayant Yadav (51*) revived the innings by forming an unbeaten 103-run partnership between them. By the end of the day’s play, Haryana’s score read 182/6, with TNCA XI in a strong position leading into Day 3.

Baba Indrajith - a consistent in domestic cricket

Baba Indrajith’s marvellous ton shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone because he has been among the most consistent batter in the domestic arena for a while His First Class record is magnificent - 5278 runs at an average of 53.85, including 27 fifties and 16 centuries, with the best of 200.

Playing for Tamil Nadu, Indrajith has been at the centre of things for his state side and always scores runs for them. During the Ranji Trophy 2023/24, he amassed 767 runs at an average of 69.73, including four fifties and two centuries.

He always remains among the leading run-scorers not only for his team but in the whole competition in every red-ball tournament. No wonder the shouts to include him in the A tours and even the Indian team have been gaining voice.

Telegram Group Join Now

As far as his IPL career is concerned, Indrajith has featured in three games and scored 21 runs. He didn’t get ample opportunities to show his real talent.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.