'100 percent' - Dwayne Bravo on whether MS Dhoni will play next year

As the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to end, the speculations regarding the future of MS Dhoni in the tournament are aplenty again.

Numerous times, the legendary player MS Dhoni has been asked about his future, but MS has cunningly answered those questions every time, giving away absolutely nothing.

As the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to end, the speculations regarding the future of MS Dhoni in the tournament are aplenty again. It has actually been the biggest talking point throughout IPL 2023.

Every day a new rumour about MS Dhoni’s retirement plan has popped up throughout this edition, with everyone having different opinions. However, MS Dhoni hasn’t provided any indication about his future plans, as he has kept everyone guessing.

Numerous times, the legendary player MS Dhoni has been asked about his future, but MS has cunningly answered those questions every time, giving away absolutely nothing. There is a huge probability that Dhoni himself hasn’t decided anything about his future with the team.

However, one thing is certain, and it is that MS Dhoni will always be a part of the yellow army in some capacity. Also, the team owners and management wouldn’t mind if MS Dhoni continues playing as a player even in the next year or so.

Dwayne Bravo feels MS Dhoni will not retire after this season

Following Chennai Super Kings’ victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) last night, the broadcaster Harsha Bhogle asked MS Dhoni whether he would return to Chennai as a player next year. MS Dhoni replied that he has ample time to take a decision, so he won’t take a headache yet.

In the post-match interview, Dwayne Bravo was asked whether MS Dhoni will play next year.

“100 percent. Especially with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career,” exclaimed Bravo. “He bats really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, (Shivam) Dube... these guys make a huge difference. You don't require much from MS. But, he has the ability to keep his calm when the team is under pressure.”

Also Read: 'I had confidence in him just like Faf' - Ruturaj Gaikwad on his partnership with Devon Conway

It has not been easy for MS Dhoni this season, given he has been nursing a knee injury. At times, Dhoni has been seen in severe pain, which has even restricted his moving capability.

Hence, Dhoni’s availability next year will largely be dependent on whether his knee is fine or not. For now, the fans would hope MS Dhoni comes back as a player in IPL 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.