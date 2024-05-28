'Embrace the GG mentality': Nitish Rana posts heartwarming message for Gautam Gambhir after IPL 2024 title triumph

After the win, Nitish Rana had mentioned the role of Gautam Gambhir in the team's success this year.

It was all smiles at Kolkata Knight Riders' dugout as the team registered a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final. KKR had a fantastic season throughout as they powered through to the playoffs as the toppers of the league stage.

They decimated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier and then thrashed them in the final to become the IPL 2024 champions. After the win, KKR vice-captain Nitish Rana mentioned the role of Gautam Gambhir in the team's victory.

"I want to share one short story that when GG bhaiya was named the mentor, I sent him a long message as I was really happy. But he replied saying, "Thank you but I would be happy if we stand at the podium with the trophy in our hands." Today is that day and I will never forget that message," Rana had said after the win.

Nitish Rana posts heartwarming message for Gautam Gambhir

In this era of Mamba Mentality, we're soon all going to embrace the GG Mentality too. #manifestation #ggmentality pic.twitter.com/SAj3XmUeHx — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) May 28, 2024

Two days after the win, Nitish Rana shared Gautam Gambhir's WhatsApp message on his X handle. In the message, Gambhir thanked Rana for the wishes and hoped to lift the trophy.

"Thanks Nitish for the msg. This means a lot. Let's create sumthing (something) special. There is no better feeling in sport to stand on a podium and win a trophy. Let's experience thtt (that)," Gambhir's message read as posted by Rana.

Gautam Gambhir is believed to have a key role in KKR's success this year. His winning mentality was crucial in giving the players freedom. It was under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy when KKR won its first two IPL trophies in 2012 and in 2014.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana didn't have much to do in IPL 2024 as he was injured after the team's first game of the season. He came back in KKR's 12th match of the season against Mumbai Indians and scored a quickfire 33. He didn't get a chance to bat in the playoffs and the final as KKR produced a clinical display of run-chase on both the occasions.

