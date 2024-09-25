England Batter Raises Stocks with Sensational Hundred Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

An English star put on a remarkable show in his team’s latest fixture to raise his stocks ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

An English star put on a remarkable show in his team’s latest fixture to raise his stocks ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He was fluent from the first ball and put his team on the brink of winning despite coming to bat in a precarious situation.

Harry Brook, who was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2024 auction but didn’t play for personal reasons, scored a magnificent ton against Australia during the third ODI in Chester-le-Street. He was batting unbeaten on 110 in just 94 balls, including 13 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 117.02.

It was his maiden ODI ton, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, for his team was under pressure and required something special from its captain in a do-or-die fixture. As it turned out, Brook responded brilliantly after coming in at 11/2 amidst a fiery spell from Mitchell Starc.

He played his shot all around the ground to put the pressure back on Australia and England ahead in the game. Indeed, it was a captain’s knock from Brook, showing why he is rated so highly among the finest young talents in world cricket.

Will Jacks and Harry Brook revive England after early troubles

After losing their openers cheaply, England banked on their young but exciting duo to do the rescue act and navigate threats. The two did precisely that and weaved a whopping 156-run stand to put England on top in a 304-run chase.

Jacks played a marvellous 84-run knock in 82 deliveries, with the help of nine boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 102.44. While he departed after a fine innings, Brook continued batting and notched up a timely ton to take his team near the win.

Liam Livingstone also came with a fine cameo and scored 33 runs in 20 deliveries, including two boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 165. The rain broke before they could finish the game.

The contest never re-started, and England won it by 46 runs (DLS). Harry Brook won the Player of the Match award for his sensational ton.

