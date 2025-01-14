Former RCB Star Outsmarts Umpires, Successfully Uses DRS To Cancel a Wide Despite No Reviews for Extras in SA20 2025

He gave a testament to his sheer brilliance and game awareness.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik, who is currently plying his trade for the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20 2025, gave a testament to his sheer brilliance and game awareness by using the DRS to perfection.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batter urged Royals skipper David Miller to opt for a review to challenge a wide call during the match against MI Cape Town yesterday night (January 13).

In the 18th over of the first innings bowled by Lungi Ngidi, batter Delano Potgieter attempted a flick down the leg side but failed to connect. Karthik, confident that the ball had grazed the pad, suggested challenging the on-field umpire’s wide decision.

Unlike the IPL where reviews for extras are allowed, the SA20 does not permit such reviews. The Paarl Royals thus used their review for an LBW appeal. Although the ball was far from hitting the stumps, the replay showed that it had made contact with the bat, leading to the wide call being overturned. The LBW decision, however, remained not out but this tactical call allowed the Paarl Royals to save both a run and a delivery.

Dinesh Karthik is the first Indian player to play in SA20

Dinesh Karthik, who retired from international cricket and the IPL last year, made history as the first Indian cricketer to participate in the SA20 League.

He made his debut in the nine-wicket win over defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 1 but did not get an opportunity to bat. Karthik eventually took the crease during the game against MI Cape Town after the Royals collapsed to 69-5 from 53-1 in their chase of 173.

Batting at No. 7, Karthik had a huge task but was dismissed for just two runs in the 13th over following a mix-up with Bjorn Fortuin. Royals eventually lost the contest by 33 runs and currently has one win and one loss from two games so far.

