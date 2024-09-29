Explosive SRH Batter turns heads with the ball: Picks up 4 wickets in ODI match!

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star starred with the ball during his team’s latest international game. While the player is a batter and opens the innings, he is also a decent off-spinner and bowled a brilliant spell to pull his team back into the contest.

Travis Head, the dynamite batter of Sunrisers Hyderabad, snared as many as four wickets during the fifth and final ODI between England and Australia in Bristol. He conceded 28 runs while dismissing four batters in 6.2 overs at an economy rate of 4.40.

His wickets were of big batters, removing Ben Duckett (107), Jacob Bethell (13), Brydon Carse (9), and Adil Rashid (36). His spell derailed England’s innings and played a crucial role in restricting them to a mere 309 when they looked set to score more in the first innings.

Also Read: Overseas Star Likely to Lead LSG in IPL 2025, Says Former India Player

There was some turn for spinners on the track, and Head exploited it beautifully to agitate batters and dismiss them at regular intervals. He emerged as the best bowler of his team as no other pacer or spinner could get more than two wickets for Australia in the innings.

Australia race away to 165 in 20.4 overs before rain interrupts

After batting first, England posted 309 in the first innings - thanks to a mighty ton by Ben Duckett, who scored 107 runs in 91 balls, including 13 boundaries and two maximums. Harry Brook also played a fine knock of 72 runs.

For Australia, Travis Head took four wickets, whereas three other bowlers snared two wickets each. They did well in the second half, especially the spinners, to keep England to a below-par target.

Telegram Group Join Now

While batting, Australia came with all guns blazing and blasted English pacers all around the park. Matthew Short scored 58 runs in just 30 balls, including seven boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 193.33.

Further, Travis Head scored 31 runs before losing his wicket after looking so good again. At the moment, Steven Smith is unbeaten on 36 runs in 48 balls, with Josh Inglis partnering him on 28 runs in 20 balls, including two boundaries and as many sixes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.