WATCH: Faf du Plessis' involved in a controversial run-out; fans give mixed reaction

Faf du Plessis was involved in an unfortunate run-out at the non-striker’s end on the final delivery of the 13th over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. No one was at fault really, but CSK were lucky to get a wicket against the run of play, and it was a massive wicket of Faf du Plessis.

Mitchell Santner bowled a fuller-length delivery on the stump line to Rajat Patidar, who whacked it straight down the ground along the line. The ball was travelling quickly and low, but Santner managed to put some hand on it, with the ball touching his fingertips.

The ball deflected on the stumps, and the on-field umpire referred the decision upstairs to the TV official. The TV umpire checked from several angles and concluded that Faf’s bat was in the air when the bails lit up.

Then, the umpire checked the ultra edge to find whether the ball touched any part of Santner’s hand before deflecting on the stumps. The ultra edge confirmed some movement as the ball went near the bowler’s palm, and the TV official adjudged Faf out.

Fans react as Faf du Plessis ends on the wrong side of a close call

It was a 50-50 decision because the replays didn’t conclude whether Faf’s bat was really in the air when the ball crashed on the stumps. Even the third umpire had to check numerous angles and came to a conclusion quite late.

As the decision flashed on the big screen, Faf du Plessis and his teammates were shocked, for they believed Faf was home in time. Yash Dayal opened his both arms in surprise, questioning the verdict, while Virat Kohli also looked bewildered in the RCB dugout.

Fans have started to give their reactions to the dismissal, with RCB fans feeling hard done by. Meanwhile, CSK fans were happy with the judgement and found the decision correct.

Here are some reactions:

Third Umpire in the hotel tonight after controversial decision of Faf du Plessis out pic.twitter.com/n08EfQgzxA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 18, 2024

Virat Kohli wasn’t happy at all on third umpire decision on Faf du plessis out. pic.twitter.com/IP7p5Kx0FG — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 18, 2024

In case anyone is wondering bat looks inside the line how is it out... match fixing and all...The umpire clearly stated Faf's bat isn't grounded so it does not matter pic.twitter.com/XK93Y3kzC9 — Shantanu 🏏🎧 (@Shantanu630) May 18, 2024

IPL is so corrupt, what a clown league filled with blind nonsense stupid umpires.



Faf Du Plessis was CLEARLY Not Out.



I HATE THIS RIGGED LEAGUE MAN.#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/7fjsSrhouI — KRISHNA (@KrishnaVK_18) May 18, 2024

This is cheating and fixing at the next level. No way Faf is out 😳 pic.twitter.com/aiCb5zcsC2 — Suhana (@suhana18_) May 18, 2024

This umpiring is utterly shocking! Where on earth is this bat in the air? Faf du Plessis is absolutely robbed by the umpire. It's crystal clear that it's not out; even a half-blind man could see that! pic.twitter.com/Edh0VozzwY — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) May 18, 2024

Stop crying on umpire Faf du Plessis is clearly out his bat is on air. #RCBvsCSK #Bengaluru #fixer pic.twitter.com/0LgxaMM0uw — 𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐤 𝐲𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐯 (@Socialist_ritik) May 18, 2024

Fwiw, I don’t think Faf’s bat was in the air. The bat makes contact with the ground a moment before the push back from hitting the ground. Was not out. Robbed tbf.#RCBvsCSK #RCBvCSK — IPL Insider (@Cricket_Fantasy) May 18, 2024

Jese hi faf out hua fir haaRcb pans ka rona shuru.

Fixer super kings bolne wale bacche-🤡🥸🏳️‍🌈👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 — Oman Khan (@OmanKhan63684) May 18, 2024

Faf du Plessis got out after a well-made 54 in 39 deliveries, including three boundaries and as many maximums. After the rain break, the pitch wasn’t as easy to bat, but Faf navigated threats adeptly and laid a perfect foundation for the big hitters to follow.

