Faf du Plessis creates controversy by commenting on CSK social post

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis has started a controversy when he commented on an Instagram post by Chennai Super Kings. CSK's social media team posted a post remembering Ruturaj Gaikwad's 72 runs off 53 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020.

The post came just a few hours before Chennai Super Kings' home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk. Later, CSK went on to win the match comfortably by 7 wickets with Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni staying unbeaten till the end.

Faf du Plessis' comment on CSK's post

I don’t think I’ve ever disliked an RCB player. He should be sacked mid season. https://t.co/Sg41VlsL6t — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) April 8, 2024

Faf du Plessis commented on this post reminding CSK's social media team of his brilliant 86 in the IPL 2021 final against KKR. CSK's social media admin replied back to Faf and acknowledged Faf's brilliant innings in the final. The former South African captain top-scored in the match with 86 runs off 59 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match. CSK went on to win the final and clinched their fourth IPL trophy.

Du Plessis used to play for Chennai Super Kings earlier, before moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. Faf's reply to this post has drawn plenty of flak flak from both CSK and RCB fans on social media.

Fans' reactions on Faf du Plessis' comment

Some of the RCB fans have questioned his loyalty for the franchise while some say that he is yet to move on from CSK. A fan even felt that Du Plessis is not connected to RCB. Here are some of the fans' reactions to Faf du Plessis' comment.

Every RCB fans are pissed on Faf that he is yet not moved on from CSK, dont worry guy guys he has kept you people in a special place❤️ pic.twitter.com/R3ffePkddV — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) April 8, 2024

When your captain is not even connected to your franchise it's bound to be doomed, Really poor decision to make him captain. — Abhay Mishra (@AbhayMishr14249) April 8, 2024

Given how the season is gone him doing this will only make fans angry.. — Chintu 06 (@Chituzkratos) April 8, 2024

Making him the captain was a clownish decision. Why would you make a 38 y/o OS player your captain who's towards the end of his career. There were better options available. But instead of going forward, RCB took a step backwards by making him the captain. — Arpit Tiwari (@ArpitTi99169603) April 9, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign with 1 win and 4 losses so far. They are languishing at the bottom half of the table with plenty of problems to address. Skipper Faf du Plessis himself is not going through the best of times with the bat having scored just 109 runs from 5 matches so far.

