Watch: Faf du Plessis takes 'greatest catch of IPL' contender with a one-handed screamer against CSK

Faf du Plessis took the best catch of the season to dismiss Mitchell Santner on the final delivery of the 15th over.

Faf du Plessis took the best catch of the season to dismiss Mitchell Santner on the final delivery of the 15th over. It was one hell of an effort from Faf under pressure to turn the tide in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s favour.

Chasing a mammoth 219, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t get an ideal start, losing two wickets in 19 runs. They lost their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the first ball before losing Daryl Mitchell two overs later.

However, Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship immediately to keep CSK on track as they looked to score 201 in order to qualify for the playoffs. However, RCB again made a solid comeback by defending a near-lost match and qualified for the playoffs.

Ultimately, RCB got through, with Yash Dayal bowling a fabulous over after conceding a six on the first ball. RCB were fabulous in the second half and ultimately got their reward in the end.

Faf du Plessis took a sensational catch to send back Mitchell Santner

Mohammed Siraj bowled a low full toss on the stumps to Mitchell Santner, who tried to loft over the mid-off region in search of a boundary. However, Faf du Plessis, who was in the circle, leaped just in time and plucked it out of thin air.

It was a marvellous effort from Faf, who has always been a fabulous fielder. Faf’s catch ensured RCB got a much-needed wicket of Mitchell Santner, who can be very dangerous in such situations.

His wicket ultimately proved to be game-changing, for CSK lost the game by 27 runs and failed to qualify.

Chennai Super Kings fought brilliantly in the chase despite losing wickets early, but the target was too big to chase in the end. While the RCB fielders dropped a few catches in the middle, Faf grabbed the best one to change the course of the game.

RCB registered their sixth consecutive win to do the impossible and qualify for the playoffs. This victory was the sweetest for those who invested and trusted in RCB through thick and thin, and the team stepped up when it mattered the most.

