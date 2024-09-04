[WATCH] Former CSK, RR star shines in Kerala Premier Leagues; takes 3 wickets for 31 runs in Thiruvananthapuram

A former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) star showed his terrific bowling skillsets during the third game of the Kerala Premier League 2024 between Calicut Globstars and Aries Kollam Sailors in Thiruvananthapuram.

KM Asif, the right-arm pacer who has featured in IPL previously, snared three wickets while conceding only 31 runs in his four-over spell playing for Aries Kollam Sailors. He dismissed Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, and Nikhil M and was too good to handle for the opponent.

His wickets in regular intervals ensured Calicut Globstars ended up with a below-par total in the first innings. Asif is among the best and most experienced bowlers in the competition and showed his wisdom by bowling precise lines and lengths, which fetched ample success.

Asif was with Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2018, where CSK bought him at INR 40 Lakhs, to IPL 2022. Later, Rajasthan Royals got him at the base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2023 auction, but Asif remained unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.

Aries Kollam Sailors defeated Calicut Globstars by eight wickets

About the game, Aries Kollam Sailors registered a comprehensive 8-wicket victory over Calicut Globstars to kick off their season with a win. Bowling first, they restricted the opponent to a mere 104/9 in their 20 overs.

While KM Asif dismissed as many as three batters, Basil NP and Sachin Baby got two wickets each. Biju Narayanan also bowled well to concede only eight runs and take a solitary wicket in his three-over spell, with all bowlers bowling tight spells.

While batting, Aries Kollam Sailors didn’t have the greatest of starts, losing Arun Poulose in the third over. However, Abhishek Nair and Sachin Baby stabilised the innings and formed a vital 33-run partnership after an early wicket.

While Baby got out, Nair remained unbeaten on 61, whereas Vathsal Govind chipped in with 16 runs. The duo ensured no further obstacles for Aries Kollam Sailors, who completed the chase in only 16.4 overs with eight wickets to spare.

