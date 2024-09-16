Former KKR all-rounder shines in CPL; takes 4 wickets and scores 48 runs

A former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star churned out an all-round show during the latest game of the Caribbean Premier League between Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in St Lucia.

A former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star churned out an all-round show during the latest game of the Caribbean Premier League between Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in St Lucia. The player has always been an accurate bowler who can agitate the batters, but his batting has recently seen a significant rise.

The Australian all-rounder, Chris Green snared four wickets with the ball while conceding only 22 runs in his four-over spell. He was the pick of the bowler in the game and played a crucial role in restricting St Lucia Kings to a mere 152/8 in the first innings.

Green got all big wickets, dismissing Faf du Plessis, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, and Tim Seifert to ease the workload on other bowlers in the team. Later, he also fought a lone battle with the bat to save his team from embarrassment.

He scored 48 runs in 37 balls, including four boundaries and a maximum, at a 129.73 strike rate when no other batter from his side could cross more than 24. His all-round efforts in vain as his team suffered another defeat in the edition.

Chris Green’s improved batting ability to lure IPL franchises

Chris Green’s bowling credentials are well-documented; he can bowl into the body and vary his pace brilliantly to remain unpredictable. However, his batting abilities have improved massively this year, which would increase his chances of finding an IPL team.

Even in The Hundred and T20 Blast earlier this year, Green showed improved batting expertise by playing a few crucial knocks for his team. He has become a handy lower-order batter who can bat according to the situation and has more boundary-scoring shots.

Combine his improved batting returns with accurate bowling, and Green becomes an asset in the shortest format. He had been part of IPL with KKR but got only one game to play.

He is a much better player and might find a team in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Green has played a lot of franchise cricket for different teams, which would be a bonus for IPL franchises, given previous experience plays a significant role.

