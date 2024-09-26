Former RCB Pacer Likely to Attract High Bids in IPL 2025 Auction

A few quality players who missed out on getting sold in the IPL 2024 auction will put their names again in a bid to find a team in the IPL 2025 auction.

A few quality players who missed out on getting sold in the IPL 2024 auction will put their names again in a bid to find a team in the IPL 2025 auction. A former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player could be one of them since he was unsold in the previous auction.

Josh Hazlewood, the speedster from Australia, didn’t find any bidder during the last edition due to his partial availability. Hazlewood was only available for the second half for personal reasons, and no team wanted to take a risk, even though he is a quality bowler.

Consequently, he remained unsold, which looked surprising but was logical, given teams would prefer players who can commit to all matches. However, that won’t be the case this time, for Hazlewood will be fully available for the next edition.

That should surge his value, given what he brings to the table. The IPL 2025 auction might see Hazlewood getting his biggest deal of the league for multiple reasons.

What does Josh Hazlewood offer?

A lot of quality and experience. Josh Hazlewood might be among the most accurate pacers across formats and can operate effectively in different phases. He can snare wickets with the new ball, bowl hard lengths in the middle overs, or change his pace and lengths in the slog overs.

He might be the best T20I bowler in Australia, for he can bowl in different phases adeptly. However, his best value is in the powerplay, where he can bowl immaculate lines and lengths and keep the batters in check while dismissing them.

An economy rate of 4.92 in the first six overs during the T20 World Cup 2024 showed his accuracy with the new ball. He has also added a few slower ones to his repertoire, making him a quality operator in the middle and death overs.

His natural lengths are back-of-a-length, meaning he will push batters off the back foot. He can vary his pace adeptly to remain unpredictable.

Josh Hazlewood’s IPL 2025 auction value

Josh Hazlewood will be one of the most sought-after bowlers in the IPL 2025 auction. Teams looking for a powerplay specialist with ample middle and death overs can opt for Hazlewood.

Generally, teams prefer to have at least one quality overseas pacer in their XI, and the Aussie pacer fits perfectly. Almost every franchise will require a foreign pacer in their squads and will go hard after Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood’s availability might not be an issue this time. Further, he also has previous IPL experience, which should be a bonus.

His recent rise as a white-ball bowler should fetch him a higher amount than the last editions. Expect him to attract high bids in the IPL 2025 auction.

