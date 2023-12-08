Aakash Chopra hints which pacer Gautam Gambhir and KKR will target in IPL 2024 Auction

The Islander has showcased an impressive performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, claiming 23 wickets in nine matches.

Leading up to IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made significant changes to their pace options by releasing players like Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Umesh Yadav, leaving them with limited choices such as Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Andre Russell. While their spin department appears well-organized, the team currently faces a shortage of quality pacers and an Indian opener.

According to former cricketer Aakash Chopra, the newly-appointed mentor of KKR, Gautam Gambhir, may target Dilshan Madushanka in the upcoming IPL auction. Madushanka showcased an impressive performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, claiming 23 wickets in nine matches and securing the third-highest wicket-taker position.

Chopra anticipates that the young pacer will attract significant attention during the auction, possibly fetching a bid in the range of INR 6-8 crore.

KKR will go into IPL 2024 Auction with third-highest remaining purse

“They have not given themselves too many options. They have two Indian fast bowlers in the form of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora but they won’t be able to do the job alone. Andre Russell’s bowling ability remains a huge doubt in any case," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“I feel they will go shopping for fast bowlers. Very few franchises will be able to outbid them because they have a lot of money. If I know Gautam Gambhir well, his sights will be set on Madushanka. So Madushanka might actually have a field day. He might get sold for six to eight crores,” he added.

As the IPL auction approaches on December 19 in Dubai, KKR still has INR 32.3 crore at their disposal. Only, GT (38.15 crore) and SRH (34.0 crore) have more purse value compared to the 2-time IPL winners. Initial reports hinted at the franchise's interest in acquiring Mitchell Starc but the full extent of their strategy will be revealed during the auction proceedings.

