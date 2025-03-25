GT vs PBKS Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 

Gujarat Titans will play their first match of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat have a new ownership group this season but have retained most of their core players. Punjab have made changes to both leadership and squad, with Shreyas Iyer named captain and Ricky Ponting joining as coach. The GT vs PBKS Playing 11 is expected to quite a few considerations with both teams sporting a lot of new players.

Gujarat have been consistent over the past three seasons and have the best win percentage in that period. Punjab, on the other hand, have made the playoffs only twice in 17 IPL editions. This is a key game for both teams to test their new combinations early in the season.

ALSO READ: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

GT vs PBKS Playing 11

The Ahmedabad pitch has seen high scores, and both teams may prefer to bowl first. Gujarat will likely back their top-order stability, while Punjab may depend on their all-rounders to make the difference.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat are likely to open with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. The middle order includes Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips. Rashid Khan leads the spin attack, while Rabada and Siraj will handle the pace.

GT XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat

GT Batting Order

Openers : Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler

: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler No.3 : Sai Sudharsan

: Sai Sudharsan Middle-order: Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia

Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Top Captaincy Picks, Players to Avoid

PBKS Playing 11

Punjab will likely go with a young opening pair and rely on their all-rounders in the middle. Their bowling attack has a mix of pace and spin, with Ferguson, Arshdeep and Chahal in the squad.

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera, Kuldeep Sen, Musheer Khan, Priyansh Arya, Yash Thakur

PBKS Batting Order

Openers : Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis

: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis No.3 : Shreyas Iyer (c)

: Shreyas Iyer (c) Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen

Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen Lower-order: Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.