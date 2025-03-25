News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
GT vs PBKS Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

GT vs PBKS Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
GT vs PBKS Playing 11 IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans will play their first match of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat have a new ownership group this season but have retained most of their core players. Punjab have made changes to both leadership and squad, with Shreyas Iyer named captain and Ricky Ponting joining as coach. The GT vs PBKS Playing 11 is expected to quite a few considerations with both teams sporting a lot of new players.

Gujarat have been consistent over the past three seasons and have the best win percentage in that period. Punjab, on the other hand, have made the playoffs only twice in 17 IPL editions. This is a key game for both teams to test their new combinations early in the season.

ALSO READ: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

GT vs PBKS Playing 11

The Ahmedabad pitch has seen high scores, and both teams may prefer to bowl first. Gujarat will likely back their top-order stability, while Punjab may depend on their all-rounders to make the difference.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat are likely to open with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. The middle order includes Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips. Rashid Khan leads the spin attack, while Rabada and Siraj will handle the pace.

GT XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat

GT Batting Order

  • Openers: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler
  • No.3: Sai Sudharsan
  • Middle-order: Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia
  • Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Top Captaincy Picks, Players to Avoid

PBKS Playing 11 

Punjab will likely go with a young opening pair and rely on their all-rounders in the middle. Their bowling attack has a mix of pace and spin, with Ferguson, Arshdeep and Chahal in the squad.

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera, Kuldeep Sen, Musheer Khan, Priyansh Arya, Yash Thakur

PBKS Batting Order

  • Openers: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis
  • No.3: Shreyas Iyer (c)
  • Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen
  • Lower-order: Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

GT vs PBKS
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings

Related posts

‘I Asked Him’: Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Conversation With Vipraj Nigam After Pulling Off Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in IPL 2025

‘I Asked Him’: Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Conversation With Vipraj Nigam After Pulling Off Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in IPL 2025

The duo scripted an impressive 53-run stand for the seventh wicket which changed the tide of the game
3:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

Good News For LSG As Key Pacer Cleared To Join IPL 2025 Squad

The pacer was initially believed to be out for two more matches
4:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: KKR have most bases covered, and RR’s bowling lineup is shaky, so the Knight Riders should win.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

2:14 pm
Darpan Jain
MS Dhoni was seen talking something to the youngster, which was obviously inaudible during the live feed, and ample talks were around it.

What MS Dhoni Said to Vignesh Puthur After His Impressive IPL Debut Revealed

MS Dhoni was seen talking something to the youngster, which was obviously inaudible during the live feed, and ample talks were around it.
1:52 pm
Darpan Jain
Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against CSK in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach.

‘Score 50 off 10, Go Home’ – RCB Star Makes Cool Comment As Team Heads to CSK for IPL 2025 Clash

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings.
11:19 am
Darpan Jain
Sanjeev Goenka Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 lsg vs dc

Rishabh Pant And Sanjeev Goenka Seen Engaging in Discussion After LSG Loss vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

It wasn't the first time LSG owner had a post-match discussion with his team's captain
11:13 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.