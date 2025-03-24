GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fifth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This will be the first game of the season for both teams.

GT retained a few players from their previous squad and purchased solid cricketers in the IPL 2025 auction. Their batting looks shaky, but the overall team looks promising.

Meanwhile, PBKS start fresh, with a completely new squad. They retained only two uncapped players and have formed a formidable side to compete in a new cycle.

GT vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore.

Impact Player: Mahipal Lomror

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge

GT vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There’s always some movement for pacers early on at this venue and expect the same again. Once the swing diminishes, the deck will become a batting paradise. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan has 603 runs at an average of 54.81 and a 154.21 strike rate in 12 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Sai Sudharsan must be cautious against Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh, who have dismissed him once each. But he has done well against most PBKS bowlers.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 9, 103, 6, 84*, and 65.

Rashid Khan (GT):

Rashid Khan has 19 wickets at an average of 27.26 and a 19.26 strike rate in 16 innings in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 51.60 average, and 8.85 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 21.80 average, and 7.52 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 1/19, 2/33, 2/25, 1/24, and 2/34.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

Mohammed Siraj has four wickets at an average of 41.50 in five innings in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 11 wickets, 19.72 average, and 8.45 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL 2024: four wickets, 69.75 average, and 9.85 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 0/11, 0/27, 1/23, 0/25, and 0/19.

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS):

Glenn Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He will enjoy playing in Ahmedabad.

Glenn Maxwell has 49 runs at a strike rate of 140 in four innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Glenn Maxwell has two unfavourable matchups against Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. Both have dismissed Maxwell thrice each.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 12.60 average, and 9.95 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in IPL 2024: one wicket, 66 average, and 6.83 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 28, 76*, 90, 58*, and 20*. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 0/3, 0/7, 0/11, 0/31, and 1/12.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

Arshdeep Singh will get some swing early on in Ahmedabad. He is known to move the new ball and dismiss a few batters upfront.

Arshdeep Singh has three wickets at 25.33 runs apiece in three innings in Ahmedabad.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 14 wickets, 22.21 average, and 9.15 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL 2024: five wickets, 38.80 average, and 11.88 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/35, 1/40, 2/17, 2/32, and 1/47.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill has 1,079 runs at an average of 71.93 and a 163.23 strike rate in 19 innings in Ahmedabad. He also has four fifties and as many centuries here.

Shubman Gill’s biggest threat will be Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed him thrice in 51 balls. He has done well against other PBKS bowlers.

Shubman Gill’s previous five figures: 39, 34, 13, 58*, and 66.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer scored 58 runs in his only innings in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer’s two crucial matchups will be against Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan, who have dismissed him twice. So, he will be tested with the new ball (if an early wicket falls) and in the middle overs.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 16, 46, 5, 25, and 20.

Marco Jansen (PBKS):

Marco Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Ahmedabad.

Marco Jansen took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Ahmedabad.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in IPL 2024: no wickets & 14.40 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in IPL 2024: one wicket, 33 average, and 9.90 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 2/39, 1/43, 1/31, 3/22, and 0/25.

GT vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT):

Rahul Tewatia is a good batter but might not get enough balls to make a big score. He mostly bats in the lower order.

Rahul Tewatia doesn’t bowl enough either. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

This will be an even contest. While Gujarat Titans have a home advantage, Punjab Kings possess a solid lineup, with most bases covered. PBKS look stronger on paper and should start on a winning note.

