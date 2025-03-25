Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 5 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 5 between GT and PBKS.

Players shake hands during match 37 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on the 21st April 2024. Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in Match No. 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two sides will kick off their campaign at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans had a disappointing season last year, ending up eighth on the table with five wins and seven defeats. The mega auction has brought new faces into the team, including the likes of Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings finished a spot below Titans in IPL 2024, with five wins and nine losses. As always, they opted for a complete overhaul in the mega auction. PBKS will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season, with Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson also in the side.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans skipper is one of the most prolific batters in the IPL. Gill has an incredible record at the Ahmedabad venue, with 1,079 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 161. Shubman has smashed four centuries and four half-centuries here in T20 cricket.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is coming off a good campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. He is high on confidence and has looked in magnificent touch. Shreyas made 351 runs last season at a 39 average and 146 strike rate. He will be batting at No.3 for Punjab Kings and a bigger season could be on the cards.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the best players in the domestic circuit. He has a pretty safe game style and scores consistently. The left-hand batter made 527 runs in the previous IPL edition, averaging nearly 48 at a strike rate of 141. Sudharsan registered one century and two half-centuries in the season.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh could be overlooked in this match but he can be a great differential pick. He opens the innings and can score at a fast rate. Prabhsimran has scored 693 runs in the last two IPL editions at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 155.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is part of only around 35% of fantasy teams for this game. He has all the attributes to have success at a venue like Ahmedabad, where new-ball seamers get assistance. Siraj has 34 wickets in the last two IPL editions.

ALSO READ:

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar will bat in the lower middle order for Gujarat Titans and might not get enough time in the middle. His bowling might not be as effective against a right-hand heavy side.

Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings have the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, who will bat ahead of Shashank Singh. He is less likely to get a good amount of overs to bat.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.