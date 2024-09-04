Gujarat Titans bowler delivers a match-winning spell in CPL; gets three massive wickets for 18 runs [WATCH]

A Gujarat Titans (GT) star player stepped up in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and delivered a match-winning spell for Saint Lucia Kings against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Antigua.

A Gujarat Titans (GT) star player stepped up in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and delivered a match-winning spell for Saint Lucia Kings against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Antigua. He bowled brilliantly, and the opponent batters looked listless against him, succumbing one after another.

Noor Ahmad, the left-arm chinaman from Afghanistan, dismissed as many as three batters while conceding only 18 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50. Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings, and Fabian Allen were the three batters losing their wickets to Noor’s mystery.

At one stage, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons went strong while batting, but Noor’s spell played a crucial role in derailing their innings. Consequently, they ended up with a below-par score on a decent batting track.

Noor is a genuine wicket-taker and always among wickets - a reason why GT heavily invested in him in the previous couple of years. It also helped him get noticed by other franchises in various leagues, which helped him hone his skills and gain more experience to become a more lethal weapon for any side in white-ball cricket.

Saint Lucia Kings defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by seven wickets

Saint Lucia Kings registered a comprehensive 7-wicket victory against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Antigua. Bowling first, they restricted the opponent to a mere 142/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Noor Ahmad being the star with three wickets.

As many as four other bowlers snared a wicket each, with all but Matthew Forde remaining reasonably economical with the ball. Later, Saint Lucia Kings were off to a decent start in the second innings, with the openers stitching a quickfire 36-run partnership.

Then, other batters formed decent stands and kept the team well on track in the chase. Johnson Charles remained unbeaten on 47 in 46 balls, with the help of a boundary and three maximums.

Ackeem Auguste played a handy 27-run knock before getting out, but his knock almost won the game for his team. Tim Seifert completed the remaining job with a 26-run knock in 11 deliveries, including one boundary and three maximums.

