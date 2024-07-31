GT Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

A look at the possible players Gujarat Titans could retain before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise made a resounding debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by winning the title in their first season itself back in 2022. Not only that, they managed to qualify for a subsequent final the next year but faced a loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and finished as runners-up.

While both the final appearances came under all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the franchise let go of their star player ahead of this year's IPL.

Notably, under new skipper Shubman Gill, the franchise couldn't live up to their previous yardstick, finishing at a lowly eighth in the points table.

However, with a mega-auction lined up ahead of next year's edition (IPL 2025), GT might take some interesting calls in a bid to turnaround their fortunes.

With reportedly only four retentions allowed, the GT management will have to pick and choose the talents they want to keep and the ones they want to offload.

Let's take a look at the four possible players who can stay back for IPL 2025.

Probable Gujarat Titans Retention List for IPL 2025

Shubman Gill

Rashid Khan

David Miller

Sai Sudarshan

Shubman Gill

Although Shubman Gill didn't have the most successful stint as team captain, he remains a vital part of the batting lineup. Over the past three seasons, Gill has proven himself to be a reliable opener, often providing the team with a strong start and building a strong foundation for a late flourish.

Additionally, it’s unlikely the GT franchise would remove him from the captaincy after just one season. Therefore, to unite the next group of players under Gill's leadership, the Titans are expected to retain the current Indian white-ball vice-captain. He has amassed 1799 runs since joining the Titans and that includes four centuries and six fifties.

Rashid Khan

The Afghan superstar has become a key player for the GT team through his exceptional all-round contributions. Whether it's turning the game around with a superb bowling performance or delivering crucial runs under pressure, Rashid Khan has proven his worth to the Titans.

Rashid has picked up 56 wickets in 45 matches since joining Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He has also delivered over 300 runs batting in the lower order. Given the value Rashid Khan brings to the team, it’s highly likely that the Titans will aim to retain him moving forward.

David Miller

David Miller is expected to be GT's second foreign fourth-choice retention for GT if the team opts to retain two overseas players. Miller has been a key figure in GT’s middle order, consistently delivering strong performances.

Although he missed a few matches in the previous season, the South African managed to score 210 runs across nine innings, maintaining an average of 35 and a strike rate of 151.07. This consistency makes Miller a likely candidate for GT's next pick.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has been exceptional since his debut for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he emerged as one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament.

The left-handed batter amassed 527 runs in just 12 innings, boasting an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28. His impressive performance included one century and two half-centuries. Sudharshan is an exciting talent with a solid prospect which can be a significant facto to sway the GT team to consider retaining him.

