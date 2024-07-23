IPL franchise likely to sign Yuvraj Singh for IPL 2025 season

A lot of backroom changes are expected at the franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

In a recent development coming in, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is looking to sign former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh ahead of IPL 2025.

The development comes after reports of head coach Ashish Nehra and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki surfaced that they will be leaving the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise ahead of the new season. Both Nehra and Solanki have been with the side since their debut in 2022 where they won the title and followed it up with another final appearance in 2023.

Previously, Gary Kirsten, mentor of the side, has already moved on from the team after taking a full-time role with the Pakistan cricket team.

While there has been no official confirmation yet on Yuvraj joining and his tentative role, it is being anticipated that there will a lot of backroom changes in the Gujarat-based team.

According to News18, a source privy to the developments revealed, “Lot of changes on the cards. Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki are highly likely to move on and discussions around Yuvraj Singh have already begun. Nothing is finalised right now but there could be some major changes in the coaching staff of the Gujarat Titans."

Gujarat Titans will finalise their coaching staff in the coming weeks

After Hardik Pandya’s transfer to Mumbai Indians earlier this year, GT struggled to find the right balance in the XI and the absence of talismanic pacer Mohammed Shami due to an ankle injury hurt their chances.

Talented young batter Shubman Gill was bestowed with the captaincy responsibilities but they couldn't repeat the heroics under Pandya with the side finishing at a lowly eighth position in IPL 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Just gave him a look': Talented youngster reveals how Yuvraj Singh saved him from sledging

The next few weeks are going to be crucial as far as GT is concerned as they are likely to finalise their coaching staff for the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube