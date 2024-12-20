News
Rashid Khan
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 20, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Gujarat Titans Stalwart Named Mumbai Indians Franchise Captain in SA20

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has been reappointed as leader for the third season of SA20.

Rashid Khan

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the SA 20 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) star spinner Rashid Khan has been bestowed with the captaincy reins of a sister franchise of Mumbai Indians – MI Cape Town. The news was confirmed by MI Cape Town via an official post across their social media handles.

Notably, Rashid has previously led the side in the inaugural edition of the tournament but could not continue with his responsibilities the following season after getting sidelined by an injury. Once again reappointed as the leader, the Afghan all-rounder will hope to propel his team to their maiden SA20 title this time around.

The MI Cape Town team has had a difficult start to their SA20 campaigns, in contrast to their parent team Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. In the two seasons so far, the team has finished at the bottom of the table on both occasions.

Now, with Rashid Khan joining the team, they will try to improve the results with an outstanding leader at the helm.

Rashid Khan will lead a star-studded MI Cape Town team

Rashid Khan will take on the responsibility of leading a star-studded team. Alongside experienced players like Trent Boult and Ben Stokes, the Cape Town squad also features talents such as Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis.

ALSO READ: KKR Superstar Aims To Become ‘Full Package’, Focussing on New Skillset for IPL 2025

MI’s bowling attack is expected to be a highlight, with Rashid, Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and RCB’s Nuwan Thushara spearheading the effort to secure their first championship title. While the batting lineup may seem slightly vulnerable, the strong leadership and dynamic bowling unit compensate for it.

The third season of the SA20 is set to kick off on January 9, promising intense competition for the coveted trophy.

Gujarat Titans
MI Cape Town
Mumbai Indians
Rashid Khan
SA20

