Gujarat Titans player under observation after bike accident

In a disappointing news for the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise, one of their recent recruits has suffered a bike accident ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The 21-year-old cricketer had a narrow escape and is now under observation after sustaining minor injuries.

Robin Minz was one of the young sensations who was bought for big money during last year's IPL 2024 auction in Dubai and was expected to link up with the GT squad soon for the penultimate preparations before the season kickstarts.

Robin was riding his Kawasaki Ninja superbike when he collided with another bike, leading him to lose control. The news was confirmed by his father Francis Minz, who also assured that the cricketer is 'alright' and did not sustain any severe injury.

"Yesterday when he was on his way back home, his bike skidded and Robin had a narrow escape. Bike is bit damaged but Robin is alright," said Robin's father.

Gujarat Titans splurged big to sign Robin Minz

In December 2023, Robin Minz's life took a dramatic turn during the IPL auction. Initially listed with a base price of INR. 20 lakhs, he quickly became the focal point of a heated bidding war involving the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and ultimately, the Gujarat Titans.

In the end, it was the IPL 2022 winners who emerged victorious, securing Minz for an impressive INR 3.6 crore rupees, a staggering 18 times more than his initial base price.

This also made him the first tribal man to play in the IPL since its inception.

Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of new skipper Shubman Gill, will kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 24.

