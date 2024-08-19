Unheralded Gujarat Titans star makes strong case for IPL 2025 auction in Maharaja KSCA T20 with release all but confirmed

He was secured by GT during the previous mega-auction in 2022.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise is currently undergoing a transition phase. Last year, GT's title-winning skipper Hardik Pandya left the team to join the Mumbai Indians with young batter Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy reins.

Not only that, recently GT head coach Ashish Nehra also parted ways while there have been multiple reports of a likely ownership change as well.

Thus the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auction will be extremely crucial for the franchise as they look to overhaul their setup and set their sights on winning the trophy.

One tricky task for the GT management will be to decide the list of players they want to retain for the next season.

However, one GT star is making a strong case for himself in order to get into the priority list of the GT selectors.

Abhinav Manohar, who was secured by GT during the previous mega-auction in 2022, scored a game-changing 84* off 34 balls in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2024.

Despite his heroics, there remains an extremely slim chance for the 29-year-old to gain the favours of the selectors.

Why Gujarat Titans will neither release or use RTM for Abhinav Manohar?

Manohar, otherwise couldn't impress much in his three seasons with GT, managing 231 runs in 19 games at a paltry average of 16.50.

On the other hand, GT already boasts of a rich talent pool and Abhinav Manohar will miss out due to the pecking order.

With a maximum of only one retention allowed for uncapped players, the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia amongst others will get the natural preference.

Subsequently, there's near zero chance that Manohar will get RTM-ed either with the franchise likely to use it to get one of the veterans like Mohammed Shami or David Miller back to the squad.

