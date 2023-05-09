"He is bowling extremely well," Harbhajan Singh lavishes praise on this star Indian bowler

Harbhajan Singh has always appreciated the young and talented bunch of players who have done well on the biggest stage of T20 cricket; Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harbhajan Singh has always appreciated the young and talented bunch of players who have done well on the biggest stage of T20 cricket; Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian spinner, who has been part of the Hindi commentary panel of Star Sports for the ongoing edition of the IPL, has a sharp eye for talent and is impressed with the performance of this player.

Among the number of impressive performances churned out by several players this year is Varun Chakravarthy, who has made a sensational comeback with the ball in IPL 2023. The mystery spinner has been mighty impressive while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After having a rough season last year, Varun has finally re-invented his lost mojo and is back to his threatening best. The 31-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for the Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

In the 11 innings, Varun has 17 wickets at an average of 19.23 and a strike rate of 14.70 this season. Moreover, he has also conceded runs at a miserly rate of 7.84.

Harbhajan Singh full of praise for Varun Chakravarthy

Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the league, has heaped praise on Varun Chakravarthy. Harbhajan talked about the knee pain that Varun was suffering from during his stint with KKR.

“When I played with him (for KKR), he had a lot of pain in his knee. He was playing while taking injections and applying ice packs, but he still bowled very well. His knee was totally finished when he was selected for the Indian team,” stated Harbhajan while speaking to Star Sports.

“The speciality of his bowling this year is that he is bowling at a very good pace. He is not giving the batters a chance to play shots off the back foot once they have gone forward. If you miss that moment once, this guy will take your wicket. He is bowling extremely well, and his confidence has increased.”

Despite losing too many games, KKR are still alive in the tournament. Varun Chakravarthy will be crucial for KKR if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

