'Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway come with full preparation' - Former Indian great praises CSK openers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (May 23). While the team might not have looked that strong before the start of the tournament, the four-time champions have managed to play according to their strengths with precision, which is the biggest reason for their top two finish in the league stages.

Several match-winners have emerged for the team in different games, and they have won the game on their own for the yellow army in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It has been a trend for a while now for the Chennai-based franchise, as they are not completely dependent on the performance of a single player every game.

While there have been different match-winners in the CSK group, the two openers - Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad - have been consistent more often than not. The pair has provided the ideal start to their team in numerous games, which has helped the team immensely.

Ever since both batters started opening together last year, they have been one of the most consistent pairs in the league. Their invaluable contributions are again one of the main reasons for CSK’s qualification in the playoffs in IPL 2023.

Harbhajan Singh lauds the opening pair of CSK ahead of the game

The opening duo - Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad - have received praise from several experts for their remarkable consistency in the competition. The former Indian great Harbhajan Singh has also showered praise on the pair and also credited them for CSK’s success this season.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway come to the ground with full preparation. They have been complementing each other very well this season. They have given good starts and scored runs in abundance, and entertained the spectators. The team whose openers play well tend to score well, and that is why CSK are in a good position today,” opined Harbhajan Singh in a show with Star Sports.

Since IPL 2022, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have scored 1047 runs at an average of 52.35 in 20 innings together. They have also stitched four 50-run and as many 100-run partnerships in this timeframe.

As Harbhajan noticed, both batters support each other quite brilliantly, which helps them as well as the team. They will have to again play a massive role against a strong bowling unit of Gujarat Titans.

