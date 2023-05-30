'If I had to lose, I'd rather lose to him' - Hardik Pandya makes an emotional remark on MS Dhoni

It was Hardik Pandya’s first-ever defeat in an IPL final, which depicts how brilliant and lucky the Gujarat Titans’ captain is when it comes to winning the titles.

Hardik Pandya has always been an MS Dhoni fan, and he gives a lot of credit to MS Dhoni for his remarkable rise as a player in the last few years.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a thrilling final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by 5 wickets to defeat the last year's champions Gujarat Titans (GT). At a stage, Gujarat Titans looked set to register their second consecutive IPL title, as Mohit Sharma bowled four excellent deliveries in the final over of the tournament to bring the equation down to 10 runs off the last two balls.

However, Ravindra Jadeja, the ace all-rounder of Chennai Super Kings, had other plans, as the southpaw hit a maximum and then a boundary to help CSK win their fifth trophy in the cash-rich tournament. It was Hardik Pandya’s first-ever defeat in an IPL final, which depicts how brilliant and lucky the Gujarat Titans’ captain is when it comes to winning the titles.

It wasn’t just meant to be, as Hardik came so close yet remained so far from becoming only the third team to win two consecutive IPL titles. However, Hardik Pandya wasn’t that sad with the outcome, as his best mate, for whom Hardik has a lot of respect, MS Dhoni, was on the winning side.

In the post-match interview, Hardik stated that if indeed he had to lose the game, he would lose it against Dhoni’s side. These words by the GT skipper reflect the camaraderie between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni.

Hardik Pandya makes an emotional remark on MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya has always been an MS Dhoni fan, and he gives a lot of credit to MS Dhoni for his remarkable rise as a player in the last few years. After losing the game on the final delivery, Hardik Pandya again made an eye-catching remark on MS, which won the hearts of every CSK and Dhoni fan.

“I'm very happy for him; destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I'd rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he's been one of the best people I know. God has been kind. God has been kind to me as well, but today was his night,” exclaimed Hardik Pandya.

Also Read: Footage of MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after IPL Final win goes viral on social media

It was such a heartwarming comment by Hardik, who must be gutted not to lift the trophy despite having the best team in the tournament. However, this again proves that Hardik worships MS Dhoni.

To make a big statement like this after losing an IPL final is not an easy thing for any captain. Hardik Pandya has definitely won the hearts of every CSK fan by stating these kind words for the legendary MS Dhoni.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.