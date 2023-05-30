Footage of MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after IPL Final win goes viral on social media

The man of the moment, Ravindra Jadeja, was seen giving a tight hug to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni just after hitting the winning runs.

It was a heartwarming moment for all the CSK fans, who were either present on the ground or watching on the screens from their homes or somewhere else.

CSK required 10 runs off the final two deliveries to win the game and lift the title for the fifth time, and Ravindra Jadeja - against all the odds - first hit a maximum and then a boundary towards the fine-leg region. The whole CSK team ran towards their hero Jadeja, whereas the man himself was unstoppable, as he ran towards MS Dhoni in jubilance.

A lot had happened on and off the field earlier this tournament, with the rumours of a suspected rift between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja popping up every other day. There was also an intense chat between the two vital members of the CSK team after the conclusion of the game a few days back, which was a major source of concern for the fans.

However, this clip about both giving a warm hug to each other has come as solace for all the yellow army fans. The video has been going viral all over the internet since then.

MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after the winning run

MS Dhoni had kept his eyes closed before the final delivery, which is rare to see. However, just as his trump card Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, Dhoni had the brightest smile on his face, and rightly so.

Ravindra Jadeja immediately ran towards the dressing room while giving flying kisses to the fans present to witness his magic at his home ground. However, the best moment came when Ravindra Jadeja hugged MS Dhoni warmly, with both having bright smiles on their faces.



MS Dhoni immediately lifted Ravindra Jadeja and brought him very close to himself. It was probably the best moment for all the CSK fans, who were already happy after their team’s victory.

This gesture by MS Dhoni also sidelines all the speculations about his sour relationship with Ravindra Jadeja. Everything is well between them.

