'You shake hands and then do your cartwheels and stuff': Experts slam RCB players after win over CSK

RCB players celebrate their fantastic win over CSK, which helped them advance to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a thumping win over Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to book a place in IPL 2024 playoffs. A few days back, RCB looked out of sorts when they had won just one out of eight matches. But a fantastic turnaround ensured that Faf du Plessis and his men won six games in a row and moved to the next stage.

On the other hand, CSK's rollercoaster season came to an end with this defeat. It is possible that it might be the last game for MS Dhoni, who had battled knee injury throughout the season. Dhoni was dismissed in the last over of the match for a quickfire 25 with CSK needing further 11 runs off 4 balls. But Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja couldn't take the team past the finishing line.

Experts slam RCB players after win over CSK

After Dhoni's dismissal, RCB players celebrated wildly, and no player from the team shook his hand. Even after the game, Dhoni waited at the boundary for RCB's players for the customary handshake. However, the Bengaluru players were seen enjoying and celebrating the win with the teammates rather than coming forward for the handshakes with the opposition players first.

This did not go down well with Harsha Bhogle and Michael Vaughan who slammed the RCB players. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Bhogle emphasized the importance of shaking hands with the opposition players.

"It doesn't matter. You win a World Cup final, but you still shake hands with the opposition. It's one of the great things about our game, because symbolic of the fact that now our antagonism is over, we did not give an inch to each other but it was just a game," Bhogle said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed Harsha Bhogle's views and believed RCB players should have shown some decency and shake the hands first.

"If there was ever a time for a group of players to show awareness, we don't know, if that was MS Dhoni's last game and those players have run around the ground doing handstands when all they need to do is wait, 'the legend's over there. We have to just go and shake his hand,'" Vaughan said.

"You shake hands and then do your cartwheels and stuff. I wouldn't want to be an RCB player waking up tomorrow morning thinking MS Dhoni has just announced his retirement and we didn't have the decency to go and shake his hand first," he added.

Later, MS Dhoni was seen shaking hands with RCB support staff members in the dressing room. MS Dhoni was had a fantastic tournament with the bat as he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.54. He was dismissed just thrice in the whole season.

