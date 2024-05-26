'He adds a lot of cream in the team' - Shreyas Iyer reveals how this person has transformed KKR in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders have been a transformed team as they finished on top of the league stage in IPL 2024 and became the first team to qualify for the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the best team in the league stage of IPL 2024. The team did not stop there and thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to become the first team to go into the final this year. The team finished at 7th spot last season but have been able to turn things around this time.

The core of the team has mostly remained the same except the return of Shreyas Iyer, who missed the tournament last season due to injury. Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt have been some of the great additions this year. Salt was instrumental in providing the team with blistering starts at the top before he had to leave for international duties.

Meanwhile, Starc had a poor start to the season and questions were raised over his inclusion. But the experienced Australian quick returned the favor when it mattered the most as he picked up 3-34 in a much important game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier. Sunil Narine's return to opening position has worked tremendously well in favor of KKR.

Shreyas Iyer reveals how this person has transformed KKR

Not only the players, but team mentor Gautam Gambhir also deserves the appreciation for team's performance. Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants in the past two seasons as their team mentor but returned to his old franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, before this season.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed how Gambhir's strategies and knowledge has helped Knight Riders to play their best cricket this season. Iyer hopes that the team can carry the momentum into the final as well.

"I feel he (Gautam Gambhir) has immense knowledge about how the game has played, he has won two titles with KKR and his strategies have been spot on in terms of what execution we have to make. He adds a lot of cream in the team. Hopefully, we continue with the same momentum in the final as well with his knowledge being put out there," Iyer said.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two IPL titles so far, in 2012 and 2014, and Gautam Gambhir was the team's captain on both the occasions. Under Gambhir, Knight Riders also won 10 matches in a row, which is still an IPL record.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 final in Chennai. While KKR will be aiming to lift their third IPL trophy, SRH will be looking to add their second IPL title in the bag, after they won their first title in 2016.

