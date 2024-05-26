'No one was agreeing to my concern' - Shreyas Iyer opens up on back injury and subsequent contract snub

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has opened up on his back injury that has constantly troubled him throughout his career. Before the start of IPL 2024, Iyer had complained of back pain during India's home Test series against England. Iyer was later dropped from the series due to poor form.

After being dropped, the selectors wanted Iyer to go back and play Ranji Trophy but he missed Mumbai's quarterfinal game citing back spasms and was later found in KKR's pre-season training camp in Kolkata. The Board, seemingly unhappy with Iyer's attitude towards first-class cricket, removed him from BCCI's annual central contracts list along with Ishan Kishan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had already warned the players a few days earlier not to prioritize IPL over domestic cricket.

Later, Iyer played Mumbai's semifinal and final games. In IPL 2024, Iyer has been in good form with the bat and has played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' road to the final. Iyer has scored 345 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 146.18 so far. He has been a vital member of the team in the middle order.

Shreyas Iyer opens up on back injury and subsequent contract snub

A day before the final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai, Shreyas Iyer has opened up on his back injury and his removal from BCCI's annual central contracts list despite fulfilling the minimum criteria set by the board in terms of minimum no. of matches played.

"I was definitely struggling after the World Cup in the longer format. When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it," Iyer revealed.

"But at the same time, the competition is with myself. When the IPL was approaching all I wanted to see was that I've put my best foot forward and whatever planning and strategising we [KKR] did before it, basically if we could execute it to the best of our abilities, we would have been in a great spot - and that's where we are right now," the 29-year-old added.

Shreyas Iyer has been struggling with back issues for some time now, especially while playing the longer version of the game. He has been a regular part of India's ODI set-up and played a vital role in team's path to the final.

Under Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders topped the league stage in IPL 2024 and won the first qualifier to make it to the final, where they will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 26.

