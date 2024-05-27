Huge announcement from Jay Shah after IPL 2024 comes to a conclusion

As IPL 2024 comes to a successful conclusion, BCCI secretary Jay Shah made a huge announcement on the next day of the final.

The IPL 2024 has come to an end and it brings us to an end of the wonderful two months of competitve cricket between ten star-studded teams. Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the champions of the season by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

After the final, the players were given their respective medals and trophies. Sunil Narine was adjudged the Player of the tournament while Jake Fraser-McGurk emerged as the best striker of the season as he scored runs at a strike rate of 234.04. Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy was chosen as the Emerging Player of the Season.

Not only the players, the umpires and the match officials were also given the momentos. The award for the best pitch and ground went to Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad for maintaining the best playing conditions.

Huge announcement from Jay Shah for groundsmen and curators

BCCI secretary Jay Shah did not forget the role of the groundsmen and curators who worked tirelessly for the successful organisation of IPL 2024, and thanked them for their constant support. Shah announced that the groundsmen and curators at the ten regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, while the groundsmen and curators at the three additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each.

The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 27, 2024

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!" Shah posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Despite severe heat and rains during the latter stages of the tournament, the groundsmen worked their heart out to make the grounds ready to play. The curators also deserve a token of apprecation for good pitches, which has resulted in a record no. of runs and sixes scored this season.

In a video released by IPL, the curators talk about the challenges that they face in different grounds and conditions, and how the BCCI's courses have helped them in preparing good pitches.

Here is the video:

They BCCI's team of Pitch Curators has worked tirelessly to provide sporting pitches over the course of the tournament 👍🏻👍🏻



A big thank you to all of them involved behind the scenes in the #TATAIPL



This is their story 😊#Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/6euIgibxY0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

Also read: Ambati Rayudu slams Virat Kohli; says Orange Cap won't win you IPL

Telegram Group Join Now

Talking about the final, KKR lifted its third IPL trophy this year. They are the third most successful team in IPL history after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, who have won five titles each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.