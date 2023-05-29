"Did they miss something...." - Fans make funny jibes after spotting staff using sponges to dry pitch

If the game is reduced to five overs, CSK will need to put up 44/0, 50/1 or 57/2 to win the contest.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) were once again halted due to rain and poor weather. After being postponed to the reserve day, GT managed to bat full 20 overs. However, soon after the CSK innings started, the rain gods intervened once again and stopped play.

While the rain ceased briefly and the covers were removed, the staff were spotted using sponges to dry the wet outfield. Notably, the water reached the crease (non-playing) and the fans took notice. Soon enough, social media went viral with the photo as the fans demanded better management to conduct the summit clash. The next inspection is expected to happen at 10.45 pm. If the game is reduced to five overs, CSK will need to put up 44/0, 50/1 or 57/2 to win the contest.

Check some of the reactions below.

Did they miss something here

Coz Yesterday weatherman log predicted the rain at this time

We could have started the match at 6pm atleast?? Could deviate the rain interruption by Margin — Jetha Hi🏆tler (@sterns_haschen) May 29, 2023

Their hardwork is priceless ❤ pic.twitter.com/o4yKhypUnm — Sanatani 🕉 (@Kanakkkkkkkkk) May 29, 2023

Their hardwork is priceless ❤ pic.twitter.com/o4yKhypUnm — Sanatani 🕉 (@Kanakkkkkkkkk) May 29, 2023

Good old days of indian Ground Staff😂 pic.twitter.com/jv3cLKJsR7 — Harshana  (@hash_lk) May 29, 2023





Dream for Dhokla stadium pic.twitter.com/s23Viqy7hI — Coach 🇦🇺 (@CoachDruvid) May 29, 2023





And this ground gonna arrange ipl final bcci for God sake change the venue in Eden or wankhede — Raj (রাজ) (@IctFan2002) May 29, 2023



GT set CSK record-chase for IPL 2023 Finals

Talking about the match, CSK face the challenging task of chasing a towering 215 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) Finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Sai Sudharshan showcased his batting prowess by registering an extraordinary knock of 96 runs against MS Dhoni's CSK. This is the first time a team batting first has scored 200 or more in an IPL final. The previous best was posted by Punjab Kings in 2012, but they ended up on the losing team.

Sudarshan's sensational knock included 8 fours and 6 sixes and propelled the Gujarat Titans to post a significant total on the scoreboard. Gujarat began cautiously, aiming to negotiate the new ball and build the platform for a late flourish. GT’s opening duo of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha formed a solid 67-run opening partnership, but Gill lost his wicket on 39 due to exceptional work by MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Wriddhiman Saha reached his half-century but departed while trying to accelerate the scoring.

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final

The Chennai bowlers had a tough outing, being hit all around the ground and struggling to take wickets at regular intervals. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja managed to claim one wicket each, while Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets in the final over to finish strongly.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.