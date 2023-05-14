'He is better than a finisher' - Harsha Bhogle after KKR batter's heroics against CSK

During the ongoing fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), this KKR middle order batter once again gave a testament of his prowess and mettle with a quickfire knock of 54 runs to propel KKR to a crucial win. Following his emphatic knock, cricket commentator and pundit Harsha Bhogle made a very critical comment about the innings.

While he is evolved into one of the best finishers in this format, Harsha Bhogle opined Rinku Singh is more than what meets the eye. His shots at display proves he has the skillset to pitch in with the bat with even more meaningful contributions.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties respectively en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR's chase of 145 runs after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside the fifth over. KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

Nitish Rana played a crucial knock to propel KKR to a win against CSK

So many times, we slot players as finishers. Like Rinku Singh. But they are better than just that. Like Rinku Singh. We saw that with Samad too. Maybe we just end this classification? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 14, 2023

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 145 runs in 20 overs seemed too big for the KKR openers -- Jason Roy (12), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1) and Venkatesh Iyer (9), as all were dismissed by Deepal Chahar in the fifth, first and third over.

However, skipper Nitish Rana (57*) and Rinku Singh (54) set up an important partnership. In the 18th over, Singh was runout by CSK's Moeen Ali. But after Andre Russel's entry, KKR finished the match in 18.3 overs and kept alive its hope to face playoffs.

For CSK, Deepak Chahar took 3 wickets. With this, KKR has won 6 out of 13 matches played and is at the 7th spot in the IPL points table. While CSK is still at the second spot with 7 wins in 13 matches.

